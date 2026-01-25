Saints Fall to Stampede on Saturday Night

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-11-2-0, 52 pts) fell 4-1 to the Sioux Falls Stampede (24-13-2-0, 50 pts) on Saturday night to finish a weekend series.

Two power-play goals from Stampede forward Ryder Betzold proved to be the difference in Saturday's game. Betzold's first goal came with 1:48 left in the first period to open the scoring before breaking a 1-1 tie just before the halfway point in regulation. The second power-play goal was the eventual game-winner for the Stampede.

Dubuque's only goal came on the power play from Colin Frank, but the Fighting Saints couldn't score on any of their other six opportunities. The Saints continued to pressure the Sioux Falls net on Saturday, launching 37 shots on goal in the game.

Linards Feldbergs made 36 saves in the game, keeping the Saints off the board over the final 32:58 of the game.

Owen Crudale made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Fighting Saints as Dubuque split the weekend series against the Stampede.

Dubuque finishes a three-game weekend on Sunday as the Saints visit the Madison Capitols for a matinee.







