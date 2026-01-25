Phantoms Earn Weekend Sweep with 8-1 win over Team USA

Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine on the ice

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms (29-8-2-1, 61pts) scored the last seven goals of the game en route to an 8-1 win over Team USA Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Youngstown outscored the U17s 20-2 over the two-game set while earning the weekend sweep.

"I think we played well," said Phantoms Assistant Coach Cal Kiefiuk. "We were a little loose to start, but I think we did a good job figuring it out to shut them down. I think our guys played with pace and made a lot of good plays. No complaints."

The Phantoms cashed in during the opening minute, scoring on their first shot of the game. After initially getting pinned in their own end off the opening faceoff, Youngstown broke down ice in a perfect 3-on-2 break that ended in Evan Jardine scoring from the right circle just 35 seconds into the game. USA scored off the rush themselves with Broden McArthur redirecting a pass to the weak-side post into the net at 7:52 to tie the game, but that was the second and final shot of the period for Team USA.

Youngstown took the lead for good at 16:10 when Jardine's shot-pass from the right circle hit off Ryan Rucinski 's skates and went into the cage. Jardine cashed in his second of the night at 18:04, blasting a one-timer to the twine from the left circle. Brody Berard was next on the list, sneaking a wrister from below the right dot through Nate Chizik at 2:14 of the second to record his first goal in the USHL. Malachi McKinnon added to his big weekend with a goal at 8:37, converting from the left circle three seconds after a power play ended. Jardine capped off his hat trick at 12:01, scoring a one-timer from below and outside the right dot during a 6-on-5 delayed penalty situation.

The Phantoms added two more in the final frame. Alexander Svitov put home a Jardine rebound at 4:43 for a shorthanded goal to give Youngstown a 7-1 advantage. Jack Hextall capped off the scoring at 10:03, converting from the slot after McKinnon stripped a USA defender and left a drop pass for Hextall to skate into.

Owen Lepak stopped 8-of-9 to earn his eighth win of the season. Chizik stopped 24-of-32 in the loss. Combined between the two games, Youngstown scored on 20 of their 79 shots. Twenty goals over two games is a Phantoms record. Jardine and McKinnon both had 10-point weekends, which is also a Phantoms' team record.

Youngstown will head to the road for the next four games, stopping in Plymouth next Wednesday for a School Day Game and Chicago on Friday before a pair in Lincoln the following weekend. The Phantoms return home Friday February 13 to start a three-in-three against Muskegon.

By The Numbers

Shots - 32

Saves - 8

Power Play - 1/7

Penalty Kill - 6/6

Goals - Berard, Hextall, Jardine (3), McKinnon, Rucinski, Svitov

Assists - Heš, Hextall, Jardine (2), McKinnon (3), Rucinski, Sasaki, Willson (2), Žemlička

Matt Lipcsak | Broadcaster

