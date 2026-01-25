Gamblers' Get Revenge on the Lumberjacks

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Gamblers outshot the defending Clark Cup champion Muskegon Lumberjacks 32-25 en route to a 3-1 victory Saturday night at the Resch Center for Legends of Country Night and Busch Light Night with a pregame concert featuring Bryce Hunter.

The Gamblers took the lead 5:25 into the contest after Cruz Martin found the back of the net off passes from Mace'o Phillips and William Samuelsson.

Muskegon tied the game 6:44 into the second period courtesy of a goal from Viktor Norringer, but Green Bay retook the lead two minutes later when David Rozsíval sent a shot past Lumberjacks goaltender Carl Axelsson.

Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez, who finished with 24 saves in the contest, turned away nine shots in the final period, and Zach Wooten scored on an empty net with nine seconds to go to seal the victory for Green Bay.

The Gamblers will return to the Resch Center next Saturday when Green Bay faces off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints for Teddy Bear Toss Night at 6:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.