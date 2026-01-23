Culligan Weekend Preview

WHEN: FRIDAY JANUARY 23rd, 7:05 PM CST, SATURDAY JANUARY 24th, 6:05 PM CST, SUNDAY JANUARY 25th, 4:05 PM CST

WHERE: Tyson Event Center / The Ice Box

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 18-17-2-0

MUSKETEERS 2025-26 RECORD: 20-17-2-0

LANCERS 2025-26 RECORD: 10-24-2-2

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN SC / OMA

GOALS PER-GAME 3.30 3.62 / 2.18

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.11 3.82 / 4.00

POWER-PLAY % 18.6% (13th) 24.8% (3rd) / 10.1% (last)

PENALTY KILL % 77.7% (11th) 77.2% (10th) / 75.0% (14th)

SHORT HANDED GOALS 6 (T-2nd) 6 / 0

LAST TIME OUT

Lincoln traveled up to Fargo and Sioux Falls last weekend and came away with one point in the three games. The Stars fell to the Force in Fargo in overtime Friday, and in regulation on Saturday before traveling to Sioux Falls on Sunday. The Stampede thwarted Lincoln with a 5-1 victory in both teams' third games of the weekend.

FOR A GREAT CAUSE

The Stars will be wearing specialty jersey's for the games on Friday against Sioux City, and Saturday at home against Omaha. The Aubri Brown Club is an organization that helps parents through the loss of a child, and is founded by Curtis and Ami Brown, the parents of current Stars defenseman Griffin Brown. The jersey's will be auctioned off post-game on Saturday with proceeds going to the Aubri Brown Club. In a very cool coincidence, Griffin Brown (Miami) will be playing in his 100th USHL game against Sioux City on Friday, and will be honored on Aubri Brown Club night at the Ice Box on Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

The Stars are tied in the season series with the Musketeers. Each team has won won game, and both teams' lone win against each other was at their respective home arenas. Lincoln defeated Sioux City at the Ice Box on October 30th, Stars goaltender Charles Menard (Augustana) picked up his first ever USHL victory in the contest. Lincoln would fall to the Musketeers the next day, giving up a goal in the final three minutes of the contest. The Stars sit right behind Sioux City in the Western Conference Standings, separated by just four standings points.

Lincoln has fared well against Omaha for the most part this season, winning three of the first four meetings. However, three of the four games between the two clubs have gone to either overtime, or a shootout. Lincoln has picked up seven standings points in the season series compared to Omaha's four points. Omaha won the last meeting in overtime at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call.







