Ethan Drabicki Plays against Former Team as Muskegon Comes to Visit

Published on January 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Less than three months after being traded from the defending Clark Cup champion Muskegon Lumberjacks, Green Bay Gamblers forward Ethan Drabicki has a chance to get revenge on his old squad when the two clubs face off this weekend at the Resch Center.

Drabicki, who was acquired by the Gamblers on Oct.27, 2025, along with a 2026 USHL Phase I Round 10 draft pick in exchange for a 2026 Phase I Round 8 and a 2026 Phase II Round 5 draft pick, said he's glad to be in Green Bay.

"I was a little bit shocked [to be traded], but I was happy with the end result because I love it here in my new home," he said.

Since joining the Gamblers, Drabicki has scored seven goals and recorded six assists for 13 points in 25 games played, most recently dishing out an assist in Green Bay's 4-3 shootout win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Sunday. With Drabicki on the roster, Green Bay has jumped up to second place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-9-3-1 record and 54 points.

Drabicki said the transition to his new club has been smooth.

"I got used to it pretty easily," he said. "The guys are great and they've been helping me a lot."

In addition to his play on the ice, Gamblers head coach Patrick McCadden said after the trade that Drabicki's personality was one reason why Green Bay wanted him.

"He comes to us with championship experience last season and he will add an element of hard skill to our team," McCadden said. "On top of this, his character comes highly recommended from his former coach and former Gambler Bobby Shea, so it was a no-brainer for us to add him when the opportunity arose."

Drabicki said that he was honored to hear McCadden's comments and wants to continue focusing on being there for the guys in the locker room.

"I just want to keep being a good teammate," Drabicki said. "I want to be there for my teammates, keep scoring goals and just do whatever it takes to win a game for the team."

The Livonia, Michigan, native grew up a few miles away from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program headquarters in Plymouth and found a love for hockey by skating on frozen lakes near his grandma's house.

Drabicki played for Victory Honda AAA Hockey before catching the eye of USHL scouts following a 2022-23 season that saw him score 50 goals, record 22 assists and win the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League at the under-15 level.

Drabicki was drafted by Muskegon in the 10th round of the 2023 USHL Futures Draft, and in his final season with Victory Honda, he scored 34 goals and had 52 assists en route to claiming the under-16 Tier 1 Elite Hockey League title.

Drabicki's talent also caught the attention of collegiate coaches, and he committed to Colorado College in August of 2023. He said it's a great spot to play because of the scenery.

"I love the mountains and I like to ski and be outside," Drabicki said. "That was a huge part. The program is really good, and it has great schooling. My cousin went there and she had a great time. And I know the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is a pretty big place."

The 6-foot-tall left wing continued to add to his trophy case as a rookie with the Lumberjacks last year, totaling eight points off one goal and seven assists in 24 games to help Muskegon lift the Clark Cup with a series win over the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Drabicki said it was amazing to win the league title in his first season.

"I grew as a person and as a hockey player," he said. "It was an unforgettable experience and an honor to be a part of it."

Drabicki, who describes himself as a power forward that will do whatever it takes to win, has already eclipsed his point total from his time with Muskegon in just 25 games with his new club this season.

The 18-year-old said he attributes his improvement to becoming more consistent and learning patience throughout his game.

"I would just say the jump from first year to second year is a huge difference," Drabicki said. "You just get more comfortable and you learn in the league because it's a tough league."

Drabicki, who models his game after NHL forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Yanni Gourde, said he's excited to square off against his former Muskegon teammates in Green Bay's two-game series against the Lumberjacks at the Resch Center.

"I can't wait to beat them, and it should be a fun game," he said.

Puck drop for Friday's contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for Jim Beam Night. The two squads meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday for Legends of Country Night and Busch Light Night with a pregame concert featuring Bryce Hunter.







