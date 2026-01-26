Stars Lose Heartbreaker Sunday to Musketeers

Published on January 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA- The Lincoln Stars (20-17-3-0) held a lead for 57 minutes and 15 seconds on Sunday, but fell to the Musketeers in overtime 3-2.

The Stars would open the scoring just under five minutes into the game. Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) stole a puck from a Musketeer, and sent a pass to Alex Pelletier (Boston College) who put the one-time shot home. It was Pelletier's 32nd goal of the season. Lincoln would take the lead into the first intermission.

The second period was a back-and-forth affair, but the Stars struck on the power-play via Alex Pelletier's second goal of the night. Lincoln would take the 2-0 lead into the third period.

The Stars would hold the lead into the final two minutes and fifteen seconds of the game, but the Musketeers were able to put home two extra-attacker goals and tie it. The game would head to overtime and the Musketeers found the lone goal in the extra frame, and snatched the two points from the Stars' grasp.

The Stars are back in action on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Des Moines against the Buccaneers.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.