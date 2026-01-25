Jacks Add Swedish Power Forward, Louis Jonerheim

MUSKEGON, MI - Playoff hockey brings a different style of the game than in the regular season. Physicality ramps up while goal scoring slows down, and games become wars of attrition. Sunday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the addition of Louis Jonerheim (Lund, SWE), a 6'4 power forward who plays a playoff-style brand of hockey.

Jonerheim comes to Muskegon from the BCHL, where he started the season with the Trail Smoke Eaters. With 22 points in 31 games this season, Jonerheim has shown an ability to produce when needed, but he also dictates the game with his speed and size.

"We are excited to add Louis to our group. He will be able to bring something I felt we've needed as a forward group. More speed and heavier play on our forecheck." Said President of the Lumberjacks, Steve Lowe.

The Lumberjacks have gotten bigger as the season has progressed. Mostly on the back end, additions like Branko Vukas (6'4, 214), Gus Thorp (6'2, 205), Nathan Larioza (6'1, 204), and Carter Amico (6'5, 220) have helped the Jacks get some jam on the blue line. Now with the arrival of Jonerheim up front, the Jacks can inflict heavy checks below the goal lines at both ends of the ice.

"Louis plays his size, plays a man's game, and is very mature for his age. He understands what he brings and is committed to it each shift. Welcome to our family, Louis, and we thank your club in Sweden for being professional and allowing your release." Finished Lowe.

A native of Lund, Sweden, Jonerheim joins Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE), Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE), and Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) on the Lumberjacks roster.

Following his junior hockey career, Jonerheim is committed to play NCAA Division I College Hockey at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in the Atlantic Hockey America (AHA).







