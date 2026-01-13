Musketeers Defenseman Myles Brosnan Added to Chipotle All-American Game Roster

Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers today have announced that defenseman, Myles Brosnan has been added to the Chipotle All-American Game roster.

The game features the top NHL draft-eligible players from the U.S. Under-18 National Team of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, and other teams in United States Hockey League, the nation's only Tier 1 junior hockey league.

Brosnan a 4th round pick in the 2025 Phase II draft has only appeared in two games for the Musketeers this season. Both came at the start of the season when the Musketeers took part in the USHL DICK's Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

Since then, he has been placed on the Musketeers affiliate list and has been playing out his high school season at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, MA.

At the New England Prep School level, Brosnan has 26 total points across 14 games with 21 assists and five goals.

A Harvard commit, Brosnan will join the Musketeers after his prep school season has finished and is scheduled to play in roughly the last ten games of the regular season and any possible postseason games for Sioux City.

The red hot Sioux City Musketeers return to action this weekend with a slate of three games beginning with a pair of road games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday night, before returning home to play the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.







