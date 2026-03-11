Noah Powell Inks Entry-Level Contract with Flyers

Dubuque, IA - Former Fighting Saints forward Noah Powell has signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and has been assigned to the club's AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley.

Following a 43-goal season for the Fighting Saints in the 2023-24 season, Powell was drafted by Philadelphia in the 5th Round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Powell led the USHL in goals and set the Fighting Saints Tier-I scoring record for a single season.

"We are proud of Noah for this accomplishment," said Head Coach Evan Dixon, who was an assistant coach during Powell's time in Dubuque. "He took tremendous steps during his time as a Fighting Saint and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow at the pro level."

Overall, Powell played in 114 games for the Fighting Saints and scored 51 total goals. In Powell's historic 43-goal season, the Fighting Saints won the Eastern Conference championship and made an appearance in the Clark Cup Final.

Following his career in Dubuque, Powell joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for 17 games last season and transferred to Arizona State, where he just finished a 34-game campaign for the Sun Devils with seven goals and 15 points.

Powell was part of a 2024 Draft Class that featured a record nine Fighting Saints selected by NHL clubs. By signing his entry-level deal, Powell becomes the first of those nine players to sign with his respective club.

The forward's three-year contract will officially begin with the 2026-27 season and Powell will report to Lehigh Valley (AHL) to finish the 2025-26 campaign.







