Excellence Through Adversity: Colin Frank's Road to Dubuque History

Published on March 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Colin Frank currently sits first on the Dubuque roster in goals (29) and second in points. Earlier this month, he cemented himself into the record books by registering his 100th career point against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The Saints assistant captain has earned every bit of that success, battling adversity along the way.

The Ladera Ranch, Calif. native has endured setbacks such as missing games in each junior season in Dubuque.

"It was tough seeing our team play and the outcomes without being on the ice," Frank said.

Frank had grown accustomed to beating obstacles in his path by the time he arrived in Dubuque. He was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at a young age, a diagnosis that came with challenges as a young hockey player.

"I had one experience where I felt like I was different than others at 10 years old while playing hockey," Frank said. "The other kids would treat me differently. During juniors, I just embraced it. It is honestly something I enjoy opening up about."

"I think the big change is that the majority of us have been through setbacks in our lives," Frank said. "Everybody wants to help each other regardless of differences. We all have the same goal and are a family."

Support has been a key factor for Frank excelling on the ice as he's moved through the higher levels and prepares for a college career at UConn.

"My family has been so supportive," Frank added. "I have been a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. With my Tourette diagnosis, everyone has been there from the jump."

Frank is the 11th player in franchise history to reach 100 points. He currently sits at 105 points (tied for eighth all-time in the Dubuque record book) with 51 goals (tied for fifth all-time in franchise history).

His success in Dubuque has coincided with his comfort-level in the Fighting Saints dressing room.

"The guys have been so welcoming," Frank said. "As I have gotten older, I have not noticed Tourettes affect my day-to-day life as much as it used to. After skates, we all hang out with each other and have bonded as a group. I wouldn't change a thing. We are a tight-knit brotherhood."

That brotherhood went international in December, when Frank competed for Team USA at the World Jr. A Challenge in Canada. Frank represented the United States alongside his Dubuque roommate Masun Fleece (Rolling Hills, Calif./Maine).

"Masun and I are very close," Frank said. "We both grew up in California so had some familiarity with each other before juniors. We both know where we are when we are on the ice. It was a dream to play for Team USA with one of my Fighting Saint brothers."

Perseverance and resilience has been the key for Frank's success early in his hockey career and has carried over to his junior success.

"I had to work harder than everyone else growing up," Frank said. "Many people told me I could not accomplish what I have at this stage in my career. Wearing the colors was an unreal experience that many kids dream about when they lace up skates at a young age."

For Frank and the Fighting Saints, the goal is to win the Clark Cup and bring home a championship. The Saints have made the first step in that journey as the team clinched a playoff spot and the Cowbell Cup with a win over the Waterloo Blackhawks on Tuesday.

"We know what we need to improve on," Frank said. " We will need to play hard-nosed hockey throughout the rest of the year. Everyone is going to give us their best."







United States Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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