Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Tender Liam Fournier

Published on March 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have signed Liam Fournier, a 5'10", 154-pound forward with the Woodbridge Wolfpack, to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Fournier, a native of Quebec, had six goals and nine assists through 15 games in the Northeast Pack 15U league this season, finishing first on the Wolfpack and tied for fourth in league scoring. He has nine goals and 16 assists through 28 regular-season games with 15U this season and was a point-per-game player in the 15U playoffs.

Last year, Fournier played at Seacoast Performance Academy, where he ranked third in team scoring with 37 goals and 50 assists in 63 games.

"Liam is a player that our scouting staff was impressed with early in the season, and we have been excited about his improvement throughout the course of the year," said RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "Liam is a well-rounded offensive player who also impacts the game with his work ethic and puck pursuit."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the RoughRiders forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

Fornier is the fourth USHL player to sign a tender this season, joining Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), and Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm).

"The RoughRiders organization is excited to welcome Liam and his family to Ridertown USA and The Stable," said Carlson. "We look forward to helping Liam with his development on and off the ice over the next few seasons."







United States Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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