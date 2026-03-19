Storm Alumni Spotlight: March 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







The weather is warming up and so is the playoff push across the hockey world. With collegiate conference tournaments well underway and the professional regular season wrapping up, let's check in on a handful of Storm alumni.

Alex Bump, Philadelphia Flyers (Storm year: 2022-2023)

Bump became the 39th Storm alum to compete in an NHL game when he debuted in a matchup at Pittsburgh on March 7. Brought up from AHL Lehigh Valley the same day, it was a memorable night for the Prior Lake, Minnesota native, who scored his first career goal in a 4-3 Flyers shootout win. As of publication, the forward has seen action in five games with Philadelphia, scoring twice and contributing an assist.

Bump had amassed 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points across 36 matchups with Lehigh Valley to start this season. This year has been his second with time in a Phantoms uniform; last season Bump debuted professionally in a pair of contests with Lehigh Valley putting up three points.

Bump played a major role in Western Michigan University's first ever NCAA National Championship last year. A two-year player with the Broncos, Bump accumulated 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 42 games during 2024-2025. Those 23 goals and 47 points both led the team. While he didn't contribute a single point in Western Michigan's four-game NCAA Tournament run, Bump was huge in the 2025 NCHC tournament, putting up nine points (6-3-9) in four matchups.

Acquired from the Omaha Lancers in a massive deal at the 2023 trade deadline, Bump was part of an agreement that involved two players, seven draft picks, and future considerations.

The 2003-born player skated in 16 regular season games toward the end 2022-2023 with Tri-City, where he amassed five goals, eight assists, and 13 points. Bump also put up four points in four playoff games with the Storm that year. He moved on to Western Michigan the following season.

Trevor Connelly, Henderson Silver Knights (Storm years: 2022-2024)

The 2006-born player is having a very nice year at AHL Henderson. As of publication, Connelly has contributed 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points across 31 games. It's the Tustin, California native's first full season in the American Hockey League. Despite a decent record of 28-19-10, Henderson sits at sixth place in a strong AHL Pacific Division.

Last season, Connelly appeared 23 times with Providence College, where he amassed four goals and 9 assists for 13 points. After finishing his lone collegiate campaign, the left-shot player joined Henderson, where he skated six times and tabulated four points. Connelly also saw action with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, where he contributed a goal and three assists in seven contests.

Connelly spent two seasons at Tri-City (2022-2023, 2023-2024), where he put up 125 career points, four shy of the franchise record. A first round selection (19th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Draft, Connelly is one of three former Tri-City players to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft and became the first since 2010 (Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues). His 78 points during the 2023-2024 season placed second among all USHL skaters.

Arsenii Sergeev, Calgary Wranglers (Storm year: 2021-2022)

One of the stronger goalies to come through Kearney over the past handful of years, Sergeev is in his first professional season and third month with AHL Calgary. After beginning the year with ECHL Rapid City, where he put up a 6-6-0 record, 2.94 goals against average, and .922 save percentage in 12 appearances, Sergeev made the jump to the American League where he's played 20 times since December 21. With the Wranglers, Sergeev has posted a 4-7-10 record, 3.13 goals against average, and .900 save percentage. He was a seventh round draft pick by the Calgary Flames (#205 overall) in 2021.

During his lone season with the Storm (2021-2022), Sergeev went 30-6-2 in 41 games. His .918 save percentage, 2.08 goals against average, and six shutouts placed first among all USHL goaltenders. The Russia native also put up a 2.17 goals against average and .892 save percentage in five Tri-City playoff games that year.

The 2002-born player moved on to the collegiate ranks following that campaign. After spending his first pair of seasons at UConn, Sergeev transferred to Penn State for 2024-2025, amassing a nice .919 save percentage and 2.54 goals against average with a 19-9-4 record in 33 games.

Ironically, Sergeev beat his former UConn team in overtime during last season's Allentown Regional Final to hand Penn State its first ever Frozen Four appearance. The Nittany Lions went on to drop their National Semifinal matchup against Boston University, 3-1.

Shaun McEwen, Miami RedHawks (Storm years: 2021-2025)

A longtime Tri-City player, McEwen served as team captain last season while leading all Storm defenseman in scoring with a career-high 32 points. His 25 assists were also a career-high and fourth on the team. Across McEwen's 191-game regular season Tri-City career, the defenseman amassed 11 goals and 48 assists for 59 points. He additionally logged a +26 rating. McEwen put up five points in 13 career Storm playoff games.

The 2025-2026 campaign was McEwen's first as a collegiate player. A member of Anthony Noreen's Miami RedHawks, McEwen notched two goals and six assists for eight points in 35 games this year. Half of the South Hadley, Massachusetts native's points came during a two-game series at Omaha on Friday, February 27 (0-2-2) and Saturday, February 28 (2-0-2). McEwen was honored as NCHC Defenseman of the Week after the performance.

Noreen and McEwen helped Miami earn 15 more wins this year than the RedHawks total from 2024-2025. It was the program's second-biggest ever improvement in year-over-year win totals.

- Come see this year's Storm stars in action when Tri-City hosts Cedar Rapids in a two-game series this weekend at Viaero Center.

It begins Friday when the puck drops at 7:05 pm CT. Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 pm CT. It's Youth Hockey Night in partnership with the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association. The Storm will wear special jerseys during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.