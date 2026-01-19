Hockey gods Spite Hawks

Published on January 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Sioux City Musketeers produced two unlikely goals Sunday, including a go-ahead score with 36.8 seconds remaining, upending the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-2 at Tyson Events Center.

The Hawks were under a minute away from earning at least a point from overtime. Instead, Waterloo ended the three-game, three-day sequence away from Young Arena 0-3-0.

The decisive tally originated from a Sioux City faceoff win in the Waterloo zone. Kyle O'Leary attempted a low shot from the left circle; it hit a defender's heel, knuckling into the air above crossbar level, then the puck fell fluttering behind Phileas Lachat and inside the opposite post.

In the first period, Sioux City had nabbed the first score at 4:08 on a similarly aggravating goal. A puck played up the glass took a funny bounce from the corner out in front of the net. O'Leary pushed it back the direction it had just come from, leaving Gavin Garry with an open side.

Rio Treharne tied the game on a power play. He leaned into a shot from the top of the left circle; goaltender Ryder Shea got part of it, but could not turn the chance aside at 17:21.

The Hawks had good opportunities early in the second, but the Musketeers' Shayne Gould hit a home run pass, sending Luke Garry up the rink on a breakaway. He finished the chance at 5:06 for the go-ahead score. The Musketeers had three power plays as the period continued but could not add to the lead.

Instead Avery Laliberte tied the count 4:48 out of intermission. Players from both teams were between Laliberte and Shea, and the Hawks defenseman scored through the screen from just off the left boards.

After Sioux City took their late lead, Luke Garry added his second goal of the night 16 seconds later into an open net on an attempt from his own zone.

Both goaltenders finished with 26 saves.

After a three-game road weekend, the Black Hawks return home for their next four to conclude January. Friday and Saturday, Waterloo hosts the Tri-City Storm at 6:35. Friday's game is Country Night, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mike Molstead Motors. For seats to any Waterloo home game, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 0 1 - 2

Sioux City 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Sioux City, Garry 5 (O'Leary, Garry), 4:08. 2, Waterloo, Treharne 6 (Deanovich, Vikla), 17:21 (PP). Penalties-Whiterabbit Wat (cross checking), 13:29; Carr Sc (high sticking), 15:51.

2nd Period-3, Sioux City, Garry 17 (Gould, Garry), 5:06. Penalties-Russell Wat (hooking), 5:06; Brady Wat (slashing), 7:38; Vikla Wat (cross checking), 12:53; DeGraff Wat (cross checking), 15:00.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Laliberte 3 (Rieber, Merrick), 4:48. 5, Sioux City, O'Leary 9 (Martinu), 19:23. 6, Sioux City, Garry 18 (Lyons), 19:40 (EN). Penalties-DeGraff Wat (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 3:23; Poliski Sc (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 3:23; Anderson Sc (slashing), 9:03.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-10-11-28. Sioux City 11-9-10-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 2; Sioux City 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Lachat 5-11-1-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Sioux City, Shea 7-2-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-2,036







