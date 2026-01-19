Kudrick's Hat Trick Propels Steel to Third Straight Win

Published on January 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MIDDLETON, WI - One day after dressing as an extra defenseman to support a banged-up back end, Brady Kudrick returned to the forward position and recorded a natural hat trick including two shorthanded goals as the Chicago Steel (16-14-4-2, 38 pts.) defeated the Madison Capitols (18-14-0-3; 39 pts.) Sunday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

The win was Chicago's third in a row, marking the first time it recorded three consecutive wins since Oct. 24.

Kudrick scored his seventh, eighth, and ninth goals of the season for his first career hat trick. Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped all 30 shots to record his first USHL shutout and his third consecutive win.

Chicago was a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill, its best showing on the penalty kill since the opening game of the season, a four-for-four showing.

Chicago went shorthanded under two minutes into the game when newcomer Jackson Mahley took a tripping penalty that smartly prevented a breakaway opportunity for Madison.

The Steel were quick to the puck on the kill and successfully kept the Capitols off the board.

After the kill, Ashton Schultz lobbed a pass to Tobias Ohman, who centered the puck and nearly had it bounce in. Schultz fed Ryland Rooney for a follow-up chance at the back door, but Rooney couldn't get a clean shot away.

Shortly after, a stretch pass through the middle of the ice intended for Max Rider was disrupted by Jonas Kemps, who made a great play to cancel the chance.

At the other end, Jackson Crowder skated down the left wing and ripped a high shot that was shouldered down by Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil.

Kudrick followed up with a sharp-angle shot from the left circle that handcuffed Heil but stayed out.

The teams continued to exchange opportunities when Madison had a two-on-one chance with 9:20 left, but Mahley sprawled out to break up the look for Madison.

Moments later, Heil made a heads-up play after corralling the puck behind the net and firing a pass off the glass and down the ice to spring Max Rider on a breakaway down the left wing. Rider tried to shoot five-hole on Louhivaara, but it was closed down.

Rider had another break that was nearly a carbon copy of his earlier chance late in the period and had the same result as Louhivaara made a strong stop.

A scuffle after the whistle resulted in a Chicago penalty and the second power play of the period for Madison.

The Steel survived a scramble around the crease and cleared the puck. Luke Goukler pursued the zone clear and was taken down in the process, making it four-on-four for 1:01.

Chicago killed the remaining portion of the penalty and had an abbreviated man advantage, but failed to set up shop in the attacking end.

Madison went to its third advantage with 1:26 left in the first period, but it was Chicago which converted.

Kolin Sisson hassled the puck away from an inbound Capitol, and Kudrick smartly jumped in to create a shorthanded breakaway. He was stopped on the initial shot, but punched the rebound past Heil to make it 1-0.

With time dwindling in the period, Rider circled below the goal line and centered to Caleb Pittsley, but Louhivaara sealed it off.

The Steel were penalized once again under four minutes into the second frame, but again, Chicago's special teams prevailed.

After Cole Tuminaro cleared the zone, Kudrick and Sisson entered the Capitols zone on a twoon-one. Sisson displayed great patience and weaved a back-door pass around a defender to Kudrick, who lifted the puck over Heil for his second shorthanded goal to make it 2-0.

Rider added another great chance later in the slot when he hit the brakes and put a shot wide. A rebound found Will Dosan in the slot, but he was robbed by Louhivaara.

Just after the midway mark, Kudrick completed the natural hat trick when a shot from the left faceoff dot deflected off a defender and past Heil to make it a 3-0 Steel lead.

Kudrick nearly potted his fourth point of the game later in a two-on-one when he tried to give a cross-ice feed to Ohman that didn't connect.

Shots narrowly favored Madison 19-18 heading to the third period.

The Steel went to the power play just before the ten-minute mark of the third period. With 41 seconds left in the advantage, Sisson was slashed, creating an abbreviated five-on-three.

Chicago failed to score on the two-man advantage and another chance shortly after, and Ronan Buckberger had a shorthanded chance out of the penalty box that Louhivaara stopped.

The Capitols had one final chance to get on the board with under two minutes left in regulation and on a power play, but Louhivaara made two sensational stops, including a full split save to rob Jet Kwajah and preserve the shutout.

Chicago will conclude the final two games of this four-consecutive-game stretch against the Capitols next weekend with a matchup in Middleton on Friday, January 23 at 7:05 pm.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

