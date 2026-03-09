Two Steel Players Earn USHL Player of the Week Honors

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel forward Jackson Crowder has been named USHL Forward of the Week, and goaltender Veeti Louhivaara has been named USHL Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second weekly award for each player this season.

The Steel won three games this past weekend with a pair of victories over Waterloo March 6 and March 8 sandwiched around a win in Dubuque on March 7.

Crowder, a Washington Capitals prospect, recorded eight points with three goals and five assists and a +4 over three games, including a five-point night in Chicago's 5-2 win over Waterloo on March 6.

An Ohio State commit, Crowder played a role in all of Chicago's goals in its opening win of the weekend against Waterloo, scoring the game's opening goal with his 18th tally of the season. Crowder then recorded the primary assist on each of the Steel's final four goals including three in the final 9:55 of regulation to complete his first career five-point game. He became the first Steel player to record five points in a game since Michael Hage and Joey DelGreco both recorded five points in a 9-7 win at Madison on Nov. 10, 2023.

Crowder again opened the scoring the following day in Dubuque with a short-side goal. He tallied a secondary assist on Chicago's second goal of the game and later added his second score of the contest and 20th of the season with a great-effort play on a rebound that capped off a four-goal stretch by the Steel in the 5-1 victory. It was Chicago's first win at Dubuque since March 26, 2022, and marked the first time in ten games Dubuque was held to fewer than four goals.

Crowder appeared in his 100th USHL game on March 8 and recorded four shots on goal as the Steel won 3-2 over Waterloo for their third consecutive victory to complete a weekend sweep.

"Jackson has really elevated his game lately and has been a force every night," said Steel Head Coach Scott Gomez. "The competitiveness he brings in each game sets a tone for our group, and he's been a huge driver of our time in the offensive zone. You could see his determination all weekend. He battled for every puck, created momentum for us, and earned every bit of the success he had."

Since Jan. 24, Crowder has recorded a point in 12 of 16 games and has 23 points in that span. He has not gone more than one game without a point in that span and has five multi-point games. He has 12 points (7G-5A) in the last six games and has the USHL's longest active road goal streak (4 Gms., 7G) and has the second-longest active road point streak (6 Gms., 7G-2A). Crowder leads the Steel in all scoring categories with 44 points, 20 goals, and 24 assists. He is currently scoring at a 1.10 point-per-game pace.

Veeti Louhivaara was sharp in all three appearances over the weekend, limiting opponents to two or fewer goals in each start. The New Jersey Devils prospect stopped 23 of 25 shots in Chicago's win on March 6. The first-year goalie was one of many stellar performers in Dubuque the following night, stopping 22 of 23 shots for his tenth win of the season.

The recent UConn commit put in one more shining performance on March 8, backstopping Chicago to a 3-2 win with 22 saves on 24 shots to help the Steel to their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 18.

"Veeti has been a tremendous asset for us," said Gomez. "He brings a level of stability that lifts the entire bench. His recognition this week is a testament to the consistency and drive he's shown since he arrived, and we're excited to see how far he can take his game down the final stretch of the season."

Louhivaara has won three consecutive starts and five of his last seven. Since Feb. 2, he has won eight of his 11 starts and has allowed more than three goals just twice. In 19 games this season, Louhivaara has held opponents to three or fewer goals in 15 of them. He holds the USHL's seventh-best save percentage (.910) and 11th-ranked goals against average (2.65).

The last Steel forward to earn multiple Forward of the Week honors was Michael Hage, who did it in a span of two weeks in the 2023-2024 season. The last Steel goalie to earn multiple Goaltender of the Week honors was Jack Parsons, who received the weekly honor in consecutive weeks in February 2025.

After a road matchup against Muskegon on Friday, March 13 at 6:10 pm CT, the Steel will return home to host their 11th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental on Saturday, March 14 at 6:05 pm CT against the Lumberjacks. Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the Steel score their first goal.

2025-2026 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

01-12-26: Kolin Sisson - 2 GP: 3G-2A-5P, 6 SOG, +4

02-02-26: Jackson Crowder - 3 GP: 4G-2A-6P, 11 SOG, +5, 1 GWG

03-09-26: Jackson Crowder - 3 GP: 3G-5A-8P, 17 SOG, +4

Defenseman of the Week:

12-08-25: Wyatt Herres - 2 GP: 0G-2A-2P, 5 SOG, +4

Goaltender of the Week:

01-19-26: Veeti Louhivaara - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1 SO, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%, 56 saves/58 shots

03-09-26: Veeti Louhivaara - 3 GP: 3-0-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .931 SV%, 67 saves/72 shots

