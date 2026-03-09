Crowder, Stout, Louhivaara Named Players of the Week

Jackson Crowder, John Stout, and Veeti Louhivaara have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) players of the week for games played on or between Monday, March 2, and Sunday, March 8.

Jackson Crowder, F, Chicago Steel

NCAA Commitment: Ohio State University

NHL Rights: Washington Capitals

Led all USHL skaters in scoring with eight points, notching three goals and registering five assists in a span of three games.

Scored once and had four helpers in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday.

Registered two goals and one assist in the Steel's 5-1 victory at Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with 18 shots, eight penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.

John Stout, D, Madison Capitols

NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Led USHL defenseman in goals, scoring in Madison's 2-0 loss to Youngstown Phantoms on Friday and adding a goal, assistm and shootout winner in a 3-2 win against the Phantoms on Saturday.

Fired a shot and had a +1 rating in the Capitols' 2-0 win at Youngstown on Thursday, helping them earn four of six available points on the road against the top team in the Western Conference.

Finished with three points and 8 shots.

Veeti Louhivaara, G, Chicago Steel

NCAA Commitment: University of Connecticut

NHL Rights: New Jersey Devils

Went 3-0-0-0 on the weekend with a 1.67 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.

Stopped 23 of 25 shots in Chicago's 5-2 win against Waterloo on Thursday, 22 of 23 shots against Dubuque on Friday, and 22 of 24 shots against the Black Hawks on Sunday.

Posted an undefeated record in his first time playing three games in three days.







