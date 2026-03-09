Scantlebury's Late Game-Winner Lifts Steel to Third Straight Win

GENEVA, IL -- For the second time in three games, the Chicago Steel (25-20-6-2, 58 pts.) took advantage of a major penalty late in the third period as James Scantlebury scored the game- winning goal with six minutes left in regulation in a 3-2 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks (13- 35-2-2, 30 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The win completed a three-game weekend sweep for Chicago and moved them to within three points of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, currently held by Madison.

Chicago has a game in hand.

The Steel trailed 2-1 heading to the third period, but an early goal in the final frame by Timo Kazda

tied the game before Scantlebury's game -winner gave the Steel its third straight victory and fifth in seven games.

Adyn Merrick scored a power play goal in the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

Kazda 's goal was his 17th of the season, and Scantlebury potted his 13th goal and fourth game- winner.

Veeti Louhivaara stopped 22 of 24 shots to record his third consecutive win and fourth in five games.

Chicago went to the power play just before the midway point of the first frame and found the back of the net after 37 seconds.

Marco Senerchia ripped a one-timer from the point that was padded away by Waterloo netminder Dane Callaway, but the rebound bounced directly to Merrick who fed it home to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Late in the period, the two goaltenders exchanged highlight-reel glove saves, starting with Callaway, who snared a Luke Goukler shot off a rebound to keep it a one-goal game.

With just over one minute left, Drew Waterfield found Jackson Schneider for a wide-open backdoor look, but Louhivaara made a sensational glove stop sliding to his left.

The Black Hawks evened the score with just 29 seconds remaining in the period when James Russell wristed a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and past Louhivaara to make it 1-1.

Chicago led in shots 10-7 after the opening period.

Merrick almost added his second score of the day five minutes into the second period when the puck found him in the slot for a Grade-A chance, but Callaway swallowed the shot with no rebound.

Kazda followed with a strong opportunity moments later, but Callaway again came up big to keep the game tied.

Waterloo went to its first power play midway through the second, but Chicago was quick to the puck and killed the penalty with ease.

The road team controlled most of the second period and broke through with two minutes left when the Steel failed to clear their zone. Russell moved the puck ahead to Cullen Emery, who dragged around a Chicago defender and fired a wicked shot off the post and in to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

Chicago stayed in front in the shots department, 20-17, heading to the third frame.

Just 50 seconds into the third period, Callaway turned away a point shot, but Merrick collected the loose puck and dropped it to Kazda at the right circle who smacked a one-timer to tie the game at 2-2.

With just over six minutes remaining, Waterloo was issued a five-minute spearing penalty, putting Chicago on the power play.

The Steel needed only 12 seconds to take the lead as Kazda slid a cross-ice feed to Scantlebury, who buried a one-timer to put Chicago ahead 3-2.

Chicago's opportunity to put the game away on the power play was cut short with a penalty, creating four-on-four play.

Waterloo's Caleb Deanovich was inches away from tying the game during the four-on-four when he rifled a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.

Moments later, Jackson Crowder, who appeared in his 100th USHL game, had a chance at the left post on a bouncing puck, but Callaway managed to keep it out.

Callaway came to the bench for an extra attacker for Waterloo with 36 seconds left. Chicago had several chances to score on the empty cage and failed to do so, but kept the puck away from the Black Hawks to secure the win.

