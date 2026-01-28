Lancers Acquire Netusil from Tri-City

Published on January 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced on Tuesday the acquisition of forward Frantisek Netusil from the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a 2026 Phase 2 7th Round draft pick.

"Frantisek (Ferry) is a player with high-end skill and has a good stick," Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche said. "He fits with what we are trying to accomplish long term in Omaha. He is another younger player who can continue to develop with our group."

Netusil, 18, has recorded 9 points (4+5) over 35 games split between the Storm and the Green Bay Gamblers this season. The Prague, Czechia native spent last season in the North American Hockey League, where he was nearly a point-per-game player with the Minnesota Wilderness. Netusil amassed 52 points (29+23) over 53 games and tied for the ninth-most goals in the NAHL. He is committed to play Division-I hockey at Western Michigan.

"We were looking for a right-shot centerman who can distribute the puck and compete and Netusil fills that role," Fogarty said. "We've seen his abilities from playing against him and watching his work in the USHL the last two seasons. He's a player who has the potential to be an impact player for us."







