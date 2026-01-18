Lancers Silenced by Storm Saturday Night

Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Michael Pradel turned aside all 28 shots that he faced and the Tri-City Storm shut out the Omaha Lancers, 3-0, on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (10-24-2-2) came out hot, recording the game's first six shots but surrendered the first goal after committing a too many men on the ice bench minor at the 9:08 mark. That led to a power-play goal from Cameron Springer 1:28 later to put Tri-City (16-17-3-2) up, 1-0.

The Storm held that lead for the majority of the game until netting two third-period tallies with Ashton Dahms striking at the 16:16 mark and Brecken Smith scoring an empty-net goal with 51 seconds left.

Omaha plays its next four games on the road, beginning with a singular game next Saturday at Lincoln at 6:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

