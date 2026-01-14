Unique Poignance for 2026 Cancer Awareness Night

Published on January 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Since 2022, Mike Molstead Motors has supported the Waterloo Black Hawks' cancer awareness efforts; this season's Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, January 24th will be the first since Mike Molstead's passing on September 8th.

During the 6:35 p.m. contest against the Tri-City Storm, the Black Hawks will remember the entrepreneur, athlete, husband, and father who supported many good causes during his lifetime. Waterloo's 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be auctioned after the game to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans in attendance will have several additional opportunities to support and celebrate the people in their lives who have been affected by cancer.

"The Black Hawks are honored that Mike's family, friends, and employees will be with us for this game," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "During the last three seasons, these Hockey Fights Cancer games have raised approximately $40,000 for the American Cancer Society, and I hope Black Hawks fans will be moved to take us to a whole new level this time."

Mike Molstead was born in 1961 and would have been 64 last October. He was a hockey player during his youth, a golfer throughout his life, and a baseball and football player in high school and college, including all-conference recognition with the University of Northern Iowa football program in 1983 and 1984. He purchased the auto dealerships which became Mike Molstead Motors in 1995 and successfully expanded them during the 30 years which followed. Molstead was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001 but spent 24 years battling and making lasting, profound memories with those near to him. As one tribute noted, "He never allowed the disease to define him. Instead, he faced each day with grit, humor, and an unshakable will to defy the odds and live life to the fullest."

The Hawks' 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer jersey was designed by Mike's friends and family members. Close friend Cory Mutch led the design process which includes several tributes to Mike himself. Each sleeve features one of Mike's favorite quotes by inspiring basketball coach Jim Valvano: "Don't Give Up, Don't Ever Give Up". Mike's "Be Blessed" signature is featured inside of the neckline. The "W" in the Waterloo script across the crest of the jersey features a similar color transition to the Mike Molstead Motors company logo.

The Molstead Family will take the ice on Mike's behalf to drop the ceremonial first puck before the game begins. The Black Hawks will also be posting messages and remembrances on a Mike Molstead Memory Wall. Mike's many friends and acquaintances from throughout northeast Iowa are encouraged to share tributes and stories prior to the game through this link: https://forms.gle/69toNSg6LDWn89eFA

All fans on hand for the game can also enter the name of a friend or family member on a hand-held lavender "I Fight For..." sign. Then after the game, the signs will be collected and posted on a wall near the rink's main entrance for the remainder of January.

The January 24th game against Tri-City will be the next Slumberland Furniture Advocacy Night. While supplies last, discounted tickets will be available in the Attack and Goal Zone sections of Young Arena for $17 each. Each Advocacy Night ticket purchased through tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com using the code "Awareness" will generate a $5 donation to the American Cancer Society. Slumberland Furniture Advocacy Nights throughout the season are sponsored by Slumberland Furniture at 6607 University Avenue in Cedar Falls.

There are several other ways to show your support before and during the Black Hawks' Hockey Fights Cancer Night, including:

- Now through Friday, January 16th, Party Town Outfitters is selling Hockey Fights Cancer t-shirts for $25. Advanced orders can be placed by clicking on the "Shop" link at waterlooblackhawks.com. They will be available for pickup from the store by game night. A limited quantity will also be available for purchase during the game.

- The American Cancer Society will be hosting a silent auction on the Young Arena concourse throughout the evening, featuring memorabilia and a variety of unique items.

- After the game, stay to bid on the Black Hawks' game-worn jerseys. All bidders must register for a bid number, and bid registration will take place throughout the game. Those who sign up early will avoid long lines expected to form in postgame.

There are several additional highlights surrounding the January 24th game. Starting at 4:30, fans are invited to a pregame party at SingleSpeed Brewing's downtown Waterloo taproom, just one block away from Young Arena on Commercial Street. Fans employed in a healthcare field can purchase discounted tickets from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by displaying their work ID at the time they order. After the game, select Black Hawks players will be on the Young Arena concourse for pictures and autographs as part of the team's continuing Signature Saturday promotion.

For tickets for the January 24th contest or any Black Hawks home game visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







