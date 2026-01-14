Steel Host Superhero Night with Special Jerseys Friday

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - After securing three of four possible points during their road trip last weekend, the Chicago "Men of Steel" will return home and look to use kryptonite against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink on Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 pm. The Steel will wear special superhero jerseys for the game that will be auctioned online, with net proceeds to benefit the Marmion Academy hockey team.

Chicago will then take to the road to begin a stretch of four consecutive games against Madison with games in Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:05 pm and Sunday, Jan 18 at 5:05 pm.

The jerseys are modeled after a classic superhero suit and feature a blue jersey base with a superhero crest on the chest that has the letters "CS" for Chicago Steel. The jerseys show off the muscular build of a superhero and have a yellow belt at the bottom with the Steel logo.

A red cape is replicated around the neck of the sweater and across the back. The numbers on the sleeves and back, as well as the nameplates, are in a comic book-style text. The Rookies at the Rink and Marmion Academy logos are featured on the shoulders, and the jerseys are completed with a set of red and blue socks with a yellow trim mixed in.

The Steel (13-14-4-2, 32 pts.) battled valiantly to earn three points last weekend during a road series at Sioux City. A hat trick from Kolin Sisson and a two-goal effort including the overtime game-winner from Jackson Crowder helped the Steel to a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over the Musketeers on Jan. 9. Leading 5-2 late in the game, Sioux City scored three goals in a span of 1:35 to tie the game, but Crowder scored with 42 seconds remaining in overtime to end a seven game Chicago losing streak.

The tables were turned the following night as the Steel scored three goals of its own in a span of 3:09 to erase a three-goal deficit and snag a standings point in a 5-4 shootout loss. Chicago trailed 4-1 late before scoring three times in just over three minutes to tie the game, with a pair of those goals coming with an empty net. Crowder scored for the second consecutive game, and Tobias Ohman, Aidan Dyer, and Brady Kudrick tallied goals.

Sisson's five-point weekend earned him USHL Forward of the Week on Jan. 12. He posted multi-point games in both outings at Sioux City, marking the first time this season he recorded consecutive multi-point games. Sisson has recorded points in three consecutive games and has six points (3G-3A) in that span. He leads the Steel in goals (14) and ranks second in points (29) and assists (15).

Ohman registered points in both games to extend his point streak to five games (2G-4A). The veteran forward has been on a stellar run of late, scoring a point in 10 of the last 11 games with 16 points (3G-13A) in that span. He leads the Steel in points (30) and assists (22) and has recorded an assist in eight consecutive road games, the longest road assist streak in the USHL this season. He has produced nine helpers during his current road streak.

Crowder haunted his former Sioux City squad with three goals and an assist, with both outings coming as multi-point performances. Like Sisson, last weekend was the first time this season Crowder strung together back-to-back multi-point games. Crowder ranks tied for third on the Steel in points (20) and has pointed in three consecutive games (3G-2A).

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (17-9-2-4, 40 pts.) were on the receiving end of a pair of extra-time losses last weekend, falling 2-1 in a shootout Friday against Omaha before a 3-2 overtime loss Saturday to Madison.

Forward Henry Lechner has impressed in his first year with Cedar Rapids with a 1.04 point-per-game scoring pace. He has scored a point in four consecutive games (1G-4A) and six of the last seven games (2G-8A). Lechner is tied for the team lead in assists (20), and his 28 points are third. He has potted two game-winning goals, the second-most on the team.

Forward Justin Graf was held off the scoresheet on Jan. 10 but had recorded a point in 13 of the prior 14 games. The elite stretch included a ten-game point streak, tied for the third-longest in the league this season, that saw him record 17 points (6G-11A). He leads the RoughRiders in points (34) and goals (16) and has taken just three penalties in 28 games this season.

The Steel are 55-59-5-4 all-time against Cedar Rapids and 29-28-2-2 at home. The two teams met last on Dec. 5 in Geneva, when Kolin Sisson scored late in the third period and again in overtime to complete a hat trick in a 5-4 Steel win. Chicago has defeated Cedar Rapids in each of its first two meetings this season, with both wins ending in a 5-4 final score. Friday is the third of four scheduled matchups. The teams will meet one final time in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20.

The Madison Capitols (17-13-0-2, 36 pts.) secured a pair of wins last weekend and have won three consecutive games. It was a nearly perfect showing for the team on Jan. 9 as Caleb Heil recorded an 18-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Waterloo. The Capitols scored a goal in each period and were not penalized.

It wasn't nearly as easy for Madison the following night, as the Capitols had to come from behind twice against Cedar Rapids. A third-period goal from Sam Kappell forced overtime, and Max Rider scored 53 seconds into the extra frame to give Madison a 3-2 win.

Heil was named USHL Goaltender of the Week after stopping 40 of 42 shots over two games. The veteran goalie has not lost a start in regulation since Oct. 31 and owns the league's fifth-best goals against average (2.43). His four regulation losses are the second-fewest among starting USHL netminders and he has helped Madison earn a standings point in nine consecutive starts.

Capitols forward Sam Kappell has scored in three consecutive games (2G-1A) and five of the last six (5G-1A). He leads Madison in goals (18) and is second in points (25). He has scored on 24.3% of his shots this season, the ninth-best shooting percentage in the league.

The Steel are 47-19-5-0 all-time against Madison and 22-10-3-0 on the road. The two teams have split two games, with Chicago winning 4-3 win at home on Oct. 18 after scoring twice in the final 3:22 of regulation. This weekend's games are the third and fourth of eight scheduled matchups between the two and open a stretch of four consecutive head-to-head contests.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 16 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Marmion Academy

Saturday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Sunday, January 18 at Madison Capitols (5:05 pm CT)







