Free Radio Broadcast of 2026 Chipotle All-American Game Available on Mixlr.

Published on January 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - Newly announced is a free radio broadcast of the 2026 Chipotle All-American game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 15th. Ezra Gennello, Director of Communications and Broadcasting for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, will lead the feed from USA Hockey Arena.

The Chipotle All-American game features the top NHL Draft prospects in the United States. Teams are made up of players from the US National Team Development Program and the 15 other USHL member clubs.

Fans have three ways to catch the action.

Tickets are available at usahockeyarena.com/aapg.

Watch live on the NHL Network with EJ Hradek, Jon Morosi, and the entire crew.

Listen along with the free radio broadcast on Mixlr alongside Ezra Gennello.







