Weekend Preview: October 16-17

OMAHA (10-23-1-2) Vs. DES MOINES (10-16-3-4) Friday, Jan. 16, 7:05 p.m. CST

vs. TRI-CITY (15-17-3-2) Saturday, Jan. 17 6:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Play Host To A Pair Of Western Conference Foes: The Lancers kick off the weekend with the Des Moines Buccaneers at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... This will be the second of five meetings this season with the Bucs... Omaha defeated Des Moines Dec. 6 in a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory... The Lancers will conclude the weekend Saturday night, back on home ice, against the Tri-City Storm... It will be Omaha's sixth of eight regular-season meetings with the Storm... The Lancers fell to Tri-City in their previous matchup, back on December 10th, in a 4-3 shootout loss and are 1-3-0-1 vs. the Storm this season....

Lancers' Power-Play Continuing To Find A Groove: The Lancers have now scored at least one power-play goal in 7 of their last 11 games, dating back to Dec. 5... Before then, Omaha had scored just 5 power-play markers through the first 25 games of the season... Yegor Kim accounted for three of the power-play goals over the 11-game stretch and leads the team with four...

Lancers Turning Into The Cardiac Kids?: The Omaha Lancers have become no strangers to overtime hockey... The 'Orange and Black' have gone to extra time in six of their last 12 games... Despite the nail-biting 12-game stretch, the Lancers have managed to capture at least one standings point in 8 of those last 12 games... In 5 of the last 6 overtime games, Omaha had to come from behind to force OT...

Lancers Set To Do Battle With The Buccaneers: The Des Moines Buccaneers come into this matchup atop the league in fewest goals allowed in the third period of play this season (30) ... The Lancers' shootout victory over the Buccaneers on December 6th marked the fifth consecutive time Omaha had defeated Des Moines in a shootout... The last time Des Moines defeated the Lancers in a shootout came on January 20, 2017... The Lancers have not scored a power-play goal against Des Moines in 13 consecutive games dating back to November 5, 2022... The Lancers have also gone 42 straight games without registering a shorthanded tally against the Bucs, dating back to January 20, 2018. In the all-time Head-to-head regular season series, the Des Moines Buccaneers and Omaha Lancers have 114 goals each, coming by way of defensemen...

Lancers Hope To Skate Through The Storm: The Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers have each scored just 26 second-period goals so far this season... That's tied for fewest in the league... Tri-City has faced a total of 1,126 shots on goal this season, which is second most in the league... The Lancers have faced the most shots on goal this season (1,239) ... The Lancers are 58-32-3-5 all-time in regular season play against the Tri-City Storm when Omaha has scored a power-play goal... The Lancers are 15-17-0-1 all-time against the Tri-City Storm in the month of January... The Lancers are 38-12-2-0 all-time against the Storm when a Lancer defenseman scores a goal...

Lancers To Watch: Kole Hyles has scored at least one point in 11 of his last 14 games played... The New Hampshire native has scored 7 goals and 5 assists in the past 14 games... Defenseman Reese Lantz has registered 8 assists so far this season (4 with Muskegon and 4 with Omaha) ... Of those 8 assists, 7 of them came on home ice...

Buccaneers To Watch: Forward Ryan Seelinger is currently on a 10-game point streak... The future Anthony Noreen product has netted 4 goals and recorded 10 assists over the 10-game stretch dating back to the December 6th matchup with Omaha... Forward Jakub Dubravik began his USHL career on January 3rd... The United Kingdom-born player has scored at least one point in three of his first four games (2+1) ...

Storm Players To Watch: Carson Pilgrim has scored 4 points (2+2) against Omaha this season... The only game Carson Pilgrim was held scoreless against the Lancers this season, Tri-City went on to lose 3-1 back on November 2nd... Another forward for Tri-City to have recorded 4 points (2+2) against Omaha this season is Ashton Dahms... The third-year veteran has been a thorn in the Lancers' side over the course of his career, registering 9 points (3+6) all-time when facing the 'Orange and Black'...







