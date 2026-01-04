Stars Overwhelm Hawks Saturday

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars were credited with 50 shots on goal Saturday, eventually wearing down the Waterloo Black Hawks during a 4-1 contest at the Ice Box.

Lincoln's Saturday victory split the weekend series. Waterloo had claimed the opener 3-2 on Friday.

Despite the high volume of chances, Lincoln did not secure the lead until 7:36 remained in regulation. Nikolas Young found the net from the left point through traffic after Nate Pederson's faceoff win.

Nathaniel Poole padded the Stars lead with a rebound opportunity at just over three minutes later. Then after the Hawks were turned away during two minutes of six-on-four power play time, Alex Pelletier scored into Waterloo's open net from his own zone.

The final shot count favored Lincoln 50-30. Michael Chambre made 46 saves in the loss. William Prowse stopped 29 Waterloo tries.

The Hawks produced the only goal of the first period at 7:33. After an errant shot, Salvatore Viviano found the puck in the right corner, and from there he dropped it back to Jimmy Rieber at the point. Rieber's long attempt made it through traffic and eluded Prowse.

The Stars put 24 shots on net and tied the game at 14:57 of the second while the teams were skating four-on-four. Nate Pederson produced the tally when the puck found him from the right circle hashmark.

Waterloo 1 0 0 - 1

Lincoln 0 1 3 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Rieber 2 (Viviano), 7:23. Penalties-Treharne Wat (high sticking), 11:40; Kohanski Lin (high sticking), 12:01; Meyer Wat (hooking), 15:03; Kudrna Lin (high sticking), 16:19.

2nd Period-2, Lincoln, Pederson 4 (Kohanski, Nelson), 14:57. Penalties-Treharne Wat (hooking), 2:32; Deanovich Wat (cross checking), 13:18; Kortan Lin (roughing), 13:18; DeGraff Wat (roughing), 18:00; Schneider Wat (cross checking), 18:00; Hirschfeld Lin (roughing), 18:00.

3rd Period-3, Lincoln, Young 4 (Pederson), 12:24. 4, Lincoln, Poole 1 (Eichler), 15:40. 5, Lincoln, Pelletier 28 (Prowse, Young), 19:47 (EN). Penalties-Karvinen Lin (high sticking), 9:47; Kudrna Lin (interference), 17:10.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 15-6-9-30. Lincoln 15-25-10-50.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Lincoln 0 / 4.

