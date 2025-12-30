Young Arena Blood Drive January 7

Waterloo, Iowa - LifeServe Blood Center will host a blood drive at Young Arena on Wednesday, January 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hockey fans and the entire Cedar Valley community can donate blood to help make a difference for someone in need of blood after an accident, surgery, or for treatment of an illness. LifeServe will offer prizes throughout the event. All participants who attempt to make a donation will receive a special ticket offer for the Waterloo Black Hawks' January 10th Star Wars Night home game against the Omaha Lancers. Those attending the blood drive can also watch from ice-level as the Black Hawks practice.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center serving regional hospitals since 1947. Volunteer blood donors meet the needs of their community, as LifeServe facilitates access to blood products for more than 175 medical centers throughout Iowa and neighboring states. A donation may help save your neighbor, a friend or family member, or a complete stranger.

Lean more about LifeServe at their website, lifeservebloodcenter.org. To make an appointment for the January 7th Young Arena blood drive, click here.

