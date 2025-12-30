Saints Drop Overtime Affair in Green Bay

Green Bay, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-9-2-0, 38 pts) fell 3-2 in overtime to the Green Bay Gamblers (21-7-2-1, 45 pts) on Monday in Green Bay.

Despite leading for nearly 44 minutes of regulation, the Fighting Saints mustered only one point on Monday in Green Bay. Dubuque led for 40:02 consecutively from late in the first until late in the third when Andrew O'Sullivan scored with 1:44 left to tie the score at two. Gunnar Conboy's overtime tally finished Green Bay's comeback and secured the Gamblers' 13th-straight win.

Dubuque opened the scoring on Monday with a goal on the rush by Melvin Ekman. His 14th of the season came at 5:33 of the opening frame, assisted by Ludvig Lafton and Joseph Covelluzzi. Covelluzzi, an affiliate call-up, made his USHL debut for Dubuque on Monday and logged a point in his first game.

After a Saints turnover in their own zone, Gavin Katz scored shortly after for Green Bay. The Saints cashed in late in the opening frame on a power play, Colin Frank's 13th of the season. Frank has power-play goals in both games since the break, but the Saints couldn't score on their final two power-play opportunities over the next two periods.

The Saints killed all three penalties they faced in Monday's loss, including a four-minute double minor in the second period. The kill, at the time, kept the Saints' 2-1 lead intact.

Dubuque launched 11 shots on goal in the first period, but slowed after that. The Saints had nine in the second, but just seven between the third period and overtime. Dubuque was outshot 31-27 in the game.

Owen Crudale made 28 saves in his first game since Nov. 28, while Joey Slavick stopped 25. Two of those 25 came on quality Dubuque opportunities in overtime.

The Saints dropped their second-straight game on Monday and will return to home ice for a 6:05 p.m. CST contest on Wednesday against Cedar Rapids.







