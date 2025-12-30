Andrew O'sullivan & Gunnar Conboy Lift the Gamblers to 13th Straight Win

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Gunnar Conboy extended Green Bay's winning streak to 13 consecutive contests after he scored the game-winning overtime goal to send the Gamblers past the Dubuque Fighting Saints 3-2 on Monday night at the Resch Center for Princess and Superhero Night.

With Green Bay trailing 2-1 late in the third period, Gamblers defenseman Owen Buesgens found an open Andrew O'Sullivan, who fired the shot past Dubuque goaltender Owen Crudale to tie the contest and force overtime. In the extra period, Buesgens circled around the offensive zone before dumping a pass off to Conboy, who slotted home the shot for his sixth goal of the season to secure the victory for Green Bay.

Dubuque opened the scoring 5:33 into the first period with a goal from Melvin Ekman before the Gamblers tied the contest following Gavin Katz's 15th score of the season courtesy of a William Samuelsson assist. Colin Frank put the Fighting Saints back in front with under two minutes remaining in the opening frame before Green Bay scored the final two goals of the contest to complete the comeback.

The Gamblers outshot Dubuque 31-27 and Green Bay goaltender Joey Slavick finished with 25 saves.

