Muskegon Lumberjacks Tender Zaac Charbonneau

Published on December 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Muskegon Lumberjacks have signed Zaac Charbonneau, a 6'1, 185-pound forward at Mount St. Charles Academy, to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Charbonneau, a native of Quebec, led Mount St. Charles 14U last season with a staggering 85 goals and 83 assists in only 58 games. In 27 games this season at 15U, the 2010 birth year has tallied 35 goals and 23 assists in 27 games, while also producing in limited time with the 16U and 18U teams.

"We are getting an elite player that is passionate and loves the game, and it shows in his compete, his IQ, and his ability to score goals from anywhere," said Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty. "When you are talking hockey, or anything with Zaac, he always has a smile on his face. These are the types of young men we want in the locker room and our community."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Lumberjacks forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"We are so excited to welcome Zaac to our family. Zaac is a player who had many options for next year, but has chosen to be part of the 'Jacks family," said Muskegon President Steve Lowe. "We expect Zaac to follow the many before him in regard to NHL talent."

Charbonneau marks the 17th tender in the Lumberjacks' history, following the footsteps of Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick Sascha Boisvert and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Tynan Lawrence.







