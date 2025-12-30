Lumberjacks Sign Zaac Charbonneau to Tender Agreement

Published on December 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Monday Morning, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the Tender Signing of top 2010 birth year skater Zaac Charbonneau (Quebec, CAN) from Mount Saint Charles Academy. Charbonneau becomes the 17th Tender Signing in Lumberjacks history.

"For me, the Lumberjacks are a first-class organization, and it was a no-doubter for me to make the decision to become a Lumberjack." Said Charbonneau

It's easy to see what makes Charbonneau such a talented hockey player. His elite-level skill is paired with a large frame at 6'1, 185 pounds. He uses the deadly combination to dominate the ice at all three levels, leading the way with and without the puck. Last season, Charbonneau led the nation in scoring at the 14U AAA level with 168 points in 58 games played.

"We are getting an elite player that is passionate and loves the game, and it shows in his compete, his IQ, and his ability to score goals from anywhere," said Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty. "When you are talking hockey, or anything with Zaac, he always has a smile on his face. These are the types of young men we want in the locker room and our community," McGroarty added.

Lumberjacks Head Coach, Colten St. Clair, shared, "adding Zaac to the Lumberjacks family is something we're genuinely excited about. His potential is clear, but just as important is the way he carries himself. We are committed to his development and confident he'll contribute to the culture and standard that define our organization."

"Development" has been a buzzword around Trinity Health Arena over the Lumberjacks' 15-year history. Elite-level prospects, including Sacha Boisvert (Trois-Rivieres, QC, CAN) and Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN), have made the decision to Tender in Muskegon and grow as players while preparing for the NHL Draft and NCAA.

"We are so excited to welcome Zaac to our family. Zaac is a player who had many options for next year but has chosen to be part of the Jacks family. We expect Zaac to follow the many before him in regard to NHL Talent." Said Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe.

I felt there was a great connection with everyone, the coaches, and everyone on the staff. I felt comfortable committing to continue my development in Muskegon over the next few years." Charbonneau continued.

Similar to Boisvert, Charbonneau comes to Muskegon after spending time at Mount St. Charles in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. "It's been great. I left home at 14, which is a hard thing to do, but they've done a great job. I've become a better person, and now that I'm going to Muskegon next year, it is going to be easy to adapt because of being at Mount for a couple of years."

"We are excited to get to work to help Zaac accomplish his dreams, and we can't thank the Charbonneau family enough for the trust they have put into us. Now it's on the Muskegon Lumberjacks to get to work. We can't wait to have him in our jersey, get him in our process, and start the grind to achieve the ultimate goal for Zaac." Lowe added.

"We are grateful and excited for Zaac to get started this upcoming season as he exemplifies what it is to wear the Lumberjacks jersey," McGroarty finished.







