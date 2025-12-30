Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Ending '25, Jumping Into '26

The Hawks wrap up a three-game homestand and the 2025 portion of this year's schedule on Wednesday night with a 6:35 p.m. New Year's Eve game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. It will already be the sixth meeting between the Hawks and Bucs this season. The teams split their first four matchups, but Des Moines currently has an edge in the series due to a 4-0 win on December 13th. Waterloo then moves into 2026 with road games against the Lincoln Stars on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.). Lincoln swept the Hawks during a two-game weekend at Young Arena October 17th and 18th. The 2-0 and 5-2 decisions charged up the Stars' season. Lincoln arrived in Waterloo with a 1-6-0 record; including the two wins against the Hawks, the Stars have gone 14-6-1 since their slow start.

New Year's Eve at Young Arena

Last December 31st, the Black Hawks were unable to extend a long run of New Year's Eve success. The Dubuque Fighting Saints edged Waterloo 5-4. Prior to the loss, the Hawks had won on the pseudo-holiday for 13 consecutive years. Des Moines had been the last previous team to defeat the Hawks: 5-3 on New Year's Eve in 2010. The Black Hawks have hosted the Buccaneers four times on December 31st and hold a 3-1-0 record in those games. Waterloo also lost to Des Moines at Buccaneer Arena in 1981 and 1991.

Merrick Closes In

Adyn Merrick recorded a goal on Saturday, then assisted on a goal Sunday. Those points pushed him to 15 (six goals, nine assists) in 17 appearances since joining the Hawks in October. His next point will surpass the 15 he produced for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 33 games across parts of two seasons. Merrick's Black Hawk point total ranks fifth on the team this season.

Shooting for New Heights

Waterloo put an encouraging number of shots on net Sunday, despite falling to the Sioux City Musketeers 5-3. The Hawks' 37 shots were a team-best for 2025/26. Sixteen of those shots were produced in the opening 20 minutes, tying for the most in any single Waterloo period this season. The surge in chances came after the Hawks had been held to 20 shots on goal by the Madison Capitols the night before.

Recent Games

Dane Callaway made 29 saves and Salvatore Viviano's first period goal stood up as the winner Saturday during a 2-0 shutout against Madison. Adyn Merrick added a late empty net tally. Hosting Sioux City on Sunday, the visitors scored first, but goals by Rio Treharne and Toby Carlson had the Hawks in front for much of the second period. Ty Mason scored in the third, but late Musketeers offense sank Waterloo in a 5-3 result.

