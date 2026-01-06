Brady up for the UP

Waterloo, Iowa - Veteran Waterloo defenseman Morgan Brady has committed to Michigan Tech for the 2026/27 academic year, the Black Hawks announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Woking, Alberta, is in his second season with the Black Hawks and his fourth year of junior hockey. Brady serves as one of Waterloo's associate captains this winter. His time at Michigan Tech will extend a long succession of skaters who have played in both the Upper Peninsula and the Cedar Valley.

Brady opened this season on injured reserve but has played 22 games since returning to the lineup. He has five points (one goal, four assists) including a goal against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on October 25th. The physical 6-foot, 2-inch defenseman has put 16 shots on net.

Last season, Brady helped the Black Hawks reach the Clark Cup Final. He played in all 15 of Waterloo's postseason contests and recorded one goal. During the regular schedule, Brady was responsible for two goals and 10 assists while appearing in 59 of Waterloo's 62 games. His first USHL score was part of a two-point performance (one goal, one assist) during a 6-2 win versus the Sioux City Musketeers December 8, 2024.

Seventeen current players on the Waterloo roster now have an NCAA Division I college commitment.

Black Hawks Associate Head Coach Brett Olson and Assistant Coach CJ Eick are both Michigan Tech alumni. The Huskies' current roster includes former Black Hawks Owen Baker, Reid Daavettila, and Tyler Miller. Daavettila and Brady were teammates together in Waterloo last spring. Waterloo's original connection to Michigan Tech dates all the way back to the founding of the Black Hawks. In 1962, All-American defenseman Elov Seger joined the senior-era Hawks after winning the 1962 NCAA Championship with the Huskies.

Brady and the Black Hawks are home this weekend. Friday, Waterloo hosts the Madison Capitols, and then the Omaha Lancers visit on Saturday. Both games begin at 6:35. Seats are currently available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







