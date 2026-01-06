Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Recent Rematches

The Black Hawks host two home games at Young Arena this weekend. Both 6:35 p.m. games are against teams Waterloo has met recently. On Friday, the Hawks face the Madison Capitols for the fourth time this season. Waterloo has a 1-1-1 record in the series, including a 2-0 home win on December 27th. Salvatore Viviano scored the decisive goal and the Hawks won despite being outshot 29-20. The Omaha Lancers then visit on Saturday for a rematch of the December 5th game between the teams. The Lancers won that one 7-3 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the Omaha suburbs. Including that win, the Lancers are 5-3-1 in their last nine games after starting the year 4-19-2 through the end of November.

Halfway Friday

Friday's game is the mathematical halfway point of the Black Hawks' 62-game schedule. After 30 games, Waterloo is three points out of sixth place in the Western Conference. The Hawks have played at least one fewer game than every conference opponent. Waterloo's wins are split almost evenly: five at home compared to six on the road. The team ranks 11th in scoring (3.1 goals per game) and 12th in scoring defense (3.7 goals against per game). The Hawks currently own a top five position on the power play (24.7 percent, fifth) and the penalty kill (84.5 percent, first).

Tied for the Lead

Individually, Ty Mason and Salvatore Viviano are Waterloo's co-scoring leaders as the midpoint of the season looms. Both forwards have 29 points. Mason's offense has come in the form of 17 goals and 12 assists. He tops the club with six power play scores. Viviano is Waterloo's assist leader (18) and owns 10 total power play points (three goals, seven assists). Both Mason and Viviano have notched three game-winning goals.

Rookie Leader

Jimmy Rieber currently has more points (eight, on two goals and six assists) than any USHL rookie on Waterloo's roster. Three of those points (one goal, two assists) have been tallied in the last four Black Hawks games. Rieber's recent success puts him among the top scoring rookie defensemen in the league; he is currently third behind only Sioux Falls' Jake Prunty (18 points) and Dubuque's Lincoln Krizizke (10).

Recent Games

The Black Hawks said "goodbye" to 2025 with a 4-1 New Year's Eve win against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Rio Treharne contributed a goal and an assist. Then last Friday, 2026 opened with Ty Mason's two-point (one goal, one assist) night during a 3-2 win in Lincoln. The Stars won a Saturday rematch 4-1, despite a first period goal by Jimmy Rieber which put Waterloo ahead 1-0 for much of the contest.

