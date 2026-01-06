Chicago Steel Introduce New Logo for 2026-2027

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel today unveiled a bold new identity that will officially debut when the team plays its inaugural season at USG Arena at Blackhawks Ice Center in Chicago in 2026-2027. The team's new look introduces a new era of Chicago Steel hockey that embraces the rich architectural history of Chicago and symbolizes the Steel brand as the bridge to the next level.

The core of the Steel's new look is a modernized logo that merges contemporary and industrial elements to create a timeless integrated "CS" monogram. The connected "C" and "S" embody the brand's Chicago roots, inspired by the city's steel landscape and geometric elements, such as octagonal gussets and cross beams found in iconic architecture and bridges. The corner connections of the logo hold the "C" and "S" together, mirroring welding points to forge together, tying the brand to the city.

With more movable bridges than any other city, Chicago is the "Drawbridge Capital of the World." Similar to the towering bridges that connect the city, the Steel are a passage to something greater. The curved nature of the "S" is inspired by Chicago's bridges, symbolizing the Steel brand as the bridge to the next level.

The Steel have served as that bridge, advancing nearly 400 players to the NCAA Division I level since 2000. They have had three alumni win Conference Player of the Year, and six alumni win Conference Rookie of the Year. They are the only team in USHL history to have alumni win consecutive Hobey Baker Awards (Adam Fantilli 2023, Macklin Celebrini 2024). Additionally, the Steel have played an important role in players achieving their NHL aspirations, having seen 62 players selected in the NHL Draft since 2000, including 2021 #1 overall pick Owen Power, 2023 #3 overall pick Adam Fantilli, and 2024 #1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini. Since 2015, 27 alumni have made their NHL debuts, while 13 members of the Steel hockey staff have advanced to NHL organizations.

The Steel will also feature a new "Chicago" mark which has a bold, sharp text that evokes the strength and precision of Chicago's steel industry and Chicago Steel hockey alike. The open space above the tail of the "g" mimics an open drawbridge.

In addition, the team unveiled a new patch and wordmark logos. The patch logo features the team's primary logo in the center, with the words "Chicago Steel Hockey Team" surrounding it, and the wordmark logo is designed in a sleek, modern style with a cutting-edge font.

The new brand identity was developed in partnership with Recess Creative, an independent creative studio based in Toronto, Canada.

"We are proud to unveil our new logo and marks as we prepare to call the City of Chicago home for the first time in our 26-year history," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "This new identity successfully honors our city's industrial roots while celebrating the role our club plays as the bridge to the next level for players and staff."

The club will maintain its current marks and uniforms through the end of the 2025-2026 season before transitioning to its new visual identity. As part of the rebranding process, the Steel will also unveil new uniforms prior to the 2026-2027 season.

A limited number of items featuring the new logos including t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats are on sale now at the Chicago Steel collection at CBHShop.com.

The Steel will relocate to the west side of Chicago and begin play in the new USG Arena at Blackhawks Ice Center starting in the 2026-2027 season. USG Arena features stadium-style seating, a state-of-the-art center-hung video board with additional video ribbons at each end of the ice, and elevated sound and lighting. Expanded dining options, premium hospitality spaces, and Centennial Hall, home to the Blackhawks Hall of Fame, are all centerpieces of the 135,000-foot expansion of the official training facility of the Chicago Blackhawks - set to officially open in late January.

