Wild 6-5 Win over Musketeers Snaps Streak

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, IA - A hat trick from Kolin Sisson and a two-goal effort including the overtime game-winner from former Musketeer Jackson Crowder helped the Chicago Steel (13-14-4-1, 31 pts.) to a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory over the Sioux City Musketeers (17-16-2-0, 36 pts.) at Tyson Events Center Friday night.

Leading 5-2 late in the game, Sioux City scored three goals in a span of 1:35 to tie the game, but Crowder scored with 42 seconds remaining in overtime to end a seven game Chicago losing streak.

Sisson's hat trick was the third of his career and second of this season. The last Steel player to record multiple hat tricks in a single season was Macklin Celebrini, who tallied four hat tricks in 2022-2023.

James Scantlebury recorded his seventh goal of the season, and Crowder tallied his fifth and sixth goals. The game-winner was his first career overtime goal.

The Musketeers tallied the opening goal of Friday's matchup when Pavel Martinu took advantage of a Chicago turnover and split the Steel defense for a partial breakaway. Steel defenseman Alex Calbeck managed to temporarily disrupt Martinu, but he shoveled the puck through the five-hole of Louhivaara to put Sioux City up 1-0.

Chicago responded with a chance of its own when Benson Grande ripped a shot from the left circle that was denied with the blocker of Sioux City goaltender Jack Fichthorn.

Just over four minutes after the Musketeers score, the Steel capitalized on a Sioux City turnover when Ashton Schultz collected the puck in the high slot and fed an open Sisson in front of the crease. The pass was a touch off the mark, but Sisson allowed the puck to ramp off his skate and past Fichthorn to tie the game at 1-1.

The Musketeers quickly replied with a strong chance when Luke Garry received a cross-ice pass and hammered a one-timer on goal, but Louhivaara made a big push from right to left to make the stop.

The Steel pushed the tempo late in the opening frame when Tobias Ohman deflected a backdoor pass on goal off the right pad of Fichthorn, and Scantlebury nearly snuck a shot through on the rebound but was turned aside.

Scantlebury got another chance moments later and took care of business, scoring on a rebound in the slot to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Chicago doubled Sioux City's shot total 13-6 in the first period. It was just the seventh time in 31 games this season that the Steel held a lead after the opening frame.

A Steel penalty early in the second period gave Sioux City its second power play of the night. The Musketeers nearly scored on the advantage to tie the game when a Shayne Gould shot was deflected and trickled towards the goal line, but Steel defenseman Jason Millett came to the rescue and cleared it out of the blue paint.

A shorthanded odd-man rush quarterbacked by Schultz ensued, and the Chicago forward ripped a shot from the left circle that was shrugged down by Fichthorn.

The Steel had another odd-man rush at the back-end of the kill, and Sisson attempted to connect with Scantlebury but the pass just missed.

Later in the period, the Steel dazzled with a pristine passing setup as Crowder dangled and gave to Brady Kudrick, who quickly snapped a pass to the trailer Timo Kazda. Kazda put on a great deke to drop Fichthorn, but lost control going to his right and ran out of room as he put a shot off the right post.

At the other end, Gould found himself with an open net after a centering feed found him at the left of the goalmouth. Gould put a shot off the outside netting of the goal and whacked the puck into the crease, where it was eventually cleared by Marco Senerchia.

At 16:12 of the second, the Steel made it a two-goal lead when Crowder received a great feed from Kudrick that was initially stopped, but Crowder lifted the puck over the seated Sioux City goalie to make it 3-1.

It marked the first time the Steel held a two-goal lead since November 28.

Chicago still led in shots 24-20 heading to the third period.

The Steel made it a three-goal lead at 5:36 of the third period when Calbeck swiftly navigated through defenders and cut towards the slot before dishing a pass to Sisson, who fired into the open goal to make it 4-1.

Sioux City got the goal back just under three minutes later when Dakotah Bailey wristed a shot wide but threw his rebound on goal from a sharp angle that bounced off Louhivaara and in to make it 4-2.

Sisson completed the hat trick with a sweet deflection between his legs off a Wyatt Herres centering feed to regain the three-goal lead, 5-2.

With the Steel in the driver's seat with under four minutes left, Ryan Poirier started a ferocious comeback, rifling a heavy wrist shot from just beyond the hash marks to bring Sioux City back within two.

A minute later, the Musketeers pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, and Garry fired a shot from the right circle through the five-hole of Louhivaara, making it a one-goal game.

Just 32 seconds later, the Steel turned the puck over in the offensive zone, and Sioux City tied the game when former Steel forward Will Tomko created space for a breakaway and lobbed a shot over Louhivaara to make it 5-5.

Early in the overtime, Sisson was denied a four-goal performance when Fichthorn made a superb sprawling stop on a backdoor feed to keep the game going.

Shortly after, Kazda almost called game after weaving through two Musketeers and sending a shot on goal that was sealed by Fichthorn.

The Musketeers nearly delivered the dagger when Trey Jefferis worked into the attacking zone and got a nifty shot away, but Louhivaara shut it down.

After a failed wraparound attempt by Mason Stenger, the Steel gained control and regrouped around the Musketeers blue line before Crowder got a step past defenders, dangled to the net, and lifted a backhand shot over Fichthorn to end the game.

