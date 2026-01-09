Storm, Stars Shift Weekend Series to Viaero Center on Friday

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Lincoln Stars on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Kid's tickets are $5.00 with the purchase of an adult ticket on Friday courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

In addition, the Storm are offering Nebraska Lottery Rivalry Packs for tonight's game. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes 10 Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (14-17-4, 32 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Defeated Lincoln 5-3 at Ice Box on Thursday

Mason Jenson, Cam Springer, Connor Brown, Paul Bloomer, Carson Pilgrim tallied Storm goals

Bloomer's eventual game-winner broke a 3-3 tie 7:33 into the third period, was his first game-winning goal of season

Michal Pradel stopped 38 of 41 Lincoln shots; 38 saves were his second-most in a game this season

Team Notes:

Won six of past eight games

Thursday: scored five goals in one game for first time since September 26 (6-2 home win vs. Omaha)

35 games played this season leads all USHL teams

Tonight: first home game since December 13; fifth home game since November 21

Have played 13 home games this season, 21 away from Viaero Center

Penalty kill (84.6%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 11.80 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Five of next eight contests will take place at Viaero Center

Player Notes:

Brecken Smith: has recorded nine points over his past eight appearances

Connor Brown: has scored in back-to-back games for first time this year

Paul Bloomer: notched fourth multi-point (1-1-2) game of season Thursday

Michal Pradel: three shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders, 567 saves rank second, 1330 minutes are third, .916 save percentage is fourth, 2.48 goals against average is seventh

Bode Laylin: collected team-leading 14th assist on Bloomer's game-winning tally Thursday; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for second among USHL defenseman

Oliver Ozogany: 64 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (9-10-19) leads team in scoring, Bode Laylin (4-14-18) follows

Lincoln (17-14-1, 35 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Lost five of past seven games

Thursday: Brady Cunningham, Drew DellaSalla, Nik Young produced goals

Thursday: Netminder Will Prowse stopped 35 of 39 Tri-City shots

Alex Pelletier (28-16-44) leads the Stars and all USHL players in points, Layne Loomer (12-29-41) follows placing third in the league in points; neither generated a point on Thursday

Season series: Friday is the sixth of nine regular season meetings between Tri-City and Lincoln. The Stars have won three of the first five matchups this year. The teams split their first two games at Viaero Center this season. Tri-City's nine matchups with Lincoln during 2025-2026 are more than any other opponent.







