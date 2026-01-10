Bucs Come up One Short in Youngstown, 4-3
Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Youngstown, Ohio - The Des Moines Buccaneers (10-15-3-4) fell to the Youngstown Phantoms (24-8-2-1) in a tight 4-3 matchup Friday night at the Covelli Centre. An even-keeled contest for the clubs, Youngstown's Jack Hextall found a wide-open back door for the game-winning goal late in the final frame. Both goaltenders faced 26 shots on net, Phantoms' Tobias Trejbal (16-5-2-0) backstopping the win with 23 saves and Alan Lendak (6-8-0-0) ending the night with 22 saves. The Bucs face the Phantoms once more Saturday, Jan. 10, at 6:05 p.m. EST at the Covelli Centre.
After a scoreless first, a wrap-around attempt for forward Cade De St. Hubert found its way into the net for his first USHL goal 7:50 into the middle frame. De St. Hubert's unassisted goal gave the Bucs the initial 1-0 lead. Forward Cooper Simpson tied the contest for Youngstown at 9:37, shooting past Lendak from the right-wing circle to show a score of 1-1. Simpson brought the Phantoms ahead 2-1 at 19:31 with a power-play goal from the left-wing circle.
A one-time shot from Bucs forward Jakub Dubravik showed a tied match again 7:42 into the third period. Dubravik's first USHL goal came off a cross-ice pass from forward Joey Argentina to show a score of 2-2. Jakub Hes pulled the Phantoms ahead again 3-2 at 10:25, but was met with a goal by Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger just 18 seconds later at 10:43. Seelinger's deflected a pass from defenseman Ryland Randle in front of the net for his 17th goal of the season, extending his point streak to ten games and evening the contest 3-3. Youngstown forward Jack Hextall closed the scoring of the match late in the final frame, giving the Phantoms the ultimate 4-3 victory at 16:37.
The Bucs and Phantoms return to the Covelli Centre for their second matchup of the weekend tomorrow, Jan. 10, at 6:05 p.m. EST. The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.
