Stars Drop Weekend Opener at Home to Storm

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars fell at the Ice Box for the fourth time in five games 5-3 against the Tri-City Storm on Thursday night.

The Stars would strike first, via a shot from the point by Brady Cunningham (Bowling Green) that found the twine. Tri-City would add the next two goals to take the lead into the middle-frame.

The Stars would add the next two tallies in the contest. First, a shot from Samuel Hybsky that glanced off of Drew Dellasalla (Harvard) to tie the game up at two. With under two to play in the period, Nik Young (Clarkson) fired home a puck from the left-side point to give the Stars their second lead of the game. Just a minute later, the Storm would tie it up, leading to a tied final 20 minutes.

The Storm would score two unanswered in the third to take game one of the three-game set on the weekend 5-3.

Lincoln returns to action tomorrow night at the Viaero Center in Kearney against the Storm at 7:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.