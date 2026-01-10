Frank and Top Line Lead to Big Saints' Win

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (22-9-2-0, 46 pts) took down the USA NTDP U17s (2-16-2-0, 6 pts) in an 8-1 win on Friday, led by Colin Frank's first-career hat trick and 10 points by the top line.

Frank scored his first-career USHL hat trick in the win, scoring his 17th goal at 12:29 of the third to cap his historic night. Frank's first hat trick came in his 137th USHL game, helping to another impact performance from the Saints' top line. Charlie Arend, Michael Barron and Frank combined for four goals and 10 points in the victory.

Michael Barron set a career-mark with four assists, extending his team-lead to 30 assists and taking the USHL lead in helpers. Barron's four points give him 119 for his USHL career, just three points behind Connor Kurth (122P) for fourth all-time in Fighting Saints history.

Frank started the scoring at 3:53 of the first, before Melvin Ekman's 15th of the season extended the lead early in the second. For the 10th-consecutive game, Dubuque opened the scoring. USA's lone goal came on a Nolan Fitzhenry power-play goal at 6:09 of the second. The goal made it a 2-1 game, but Frank's second goal of the game put the Saints back up two just 53 seconds later on a power play. It was the Saints ninth-straight game with a power-play goal.

Vojtěch Hambálek was strong in his 16th win of the season, making 32 saves in the win. Dubuque added another special-teams goal late in the game with Dante Josefsson-Westling's first shorthanded goal, and Dubuque's fifth of the season. Josefsson-Westling has scored goals in three-straight and five of his last seven games.

Gavin Lock scored twice in the first 7:25 of the third, both assisted by linemates Eetu Orpana and Caden Dabrowski. Lock has 13 goals this season, while Dabrowski tied a career-high with three assists.

The Saints finish a weekend-set with the U17s on Saturday in Dubuque.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.