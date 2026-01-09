Fighting Saints Acquire Forward Trevor Theuer

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have acquired forward Trevor Theuer and have added him to the active roster.

Theuer joins Dubuque from the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, where he played in 25 games this season. The Clarkston, Michigan native is a former USA NTDP forward and previously captained the Honeybaked 15U AAA team in the 2023-24 season. That season, Theuer scored 24 goals and 65 points in 56 games.

"We are excited to add Trevor to the roster," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "He's a young, talented, and highly motivated forward that has all the qualities that we look for in a Fighting Saint."

Theuer has experience playing center in his career and stands at 5-11, 181 lbs. Theuer was a former Phase I third-round pick by Tri-City in 2024 before heading to Saginaw to play for the Spirit.

The Miami (OH) commit has a few ties to the Fighting Saints, beginning with his father Chad playing one game for Dubuque in the 1995-96 season. Additionally, Edwards worked with Theuer as a coach at Honeybaked as Theuer came up through the program.

Theuer has not yet arrived in Dubuque and will not be in the lineup as Dubuque hosts the U17 squad on Friday.







