Stars Lose Heartbreaker to Storm
Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
KEARNEY, NE- The Lincoln Stars (17-15-1-0) fell to the Tri-City Storm 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night at the Viaero Center.
The first period was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading chances. But Tri-City would strike twice in under a minute to take the quick lead. Lincoln responded with Alex Pelletier's (Boston College) league-leading 29th goal of the season to keep it a one-goal game into the second period.
In period two, the Stars would get two power-play opportunities and outshoot the Storm 13-6, but were unable to find the back of the net. The game would enter the third period with the Stars trying to overcome a 2-1 deficit.
Lincoln would even up the game in the third. John Hirschfeld (Vermont) got his stick on a shot from the point by Josef Eichler to tie the contest at two. But with just six seconds left on the clock in the game, Tri-City would fire a puck from the blue-line past Charles Menard, and take the game 3-2. The Stars fell to 1-9-0-0 when trailing after two periods, and have now dropped three of their last four games.
Lincoln returns to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center in Kearney to take on the Tri-City Storm.
United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Herd Cut Down Jacks in 7-4 Win - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Henriquez Stops 34 Shots in 5-1 Win over Fargo - Green Bay Gamblers
- Rohloff's Goal with Six Seconds Left Hands Tri-City Thrilling 3-2 Friday Victory over Lincoln - Tri-City Storm
- Heil Returns in Style - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Stars Lose Heartbreaker to Storm - Lincoln Stars
- Bucs Come up One Short in Youngstown, 4-3 - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Fighting Saints Acquire Forward Trevor Theuer - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Bucs Complete Trade with Chicago, Acquire Major - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Cruthers, St. Clair Named Head Coaches for Chipotle All-American Game - USHL
- Storm, Stars Shift Weekend Series to Viaero Center on Friday - Tri-City Storm
- St. Clair Leads Four Lumberjacks Staff Members to Chipotle All-American Game - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Fighting Five: Saints Host U17s to Begin Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Drop Weekend Opener at Home to Storm - Lincoln Stars
- Strong Third Period Lifts Tri-City to 5-3 Thursday Night Victory in Lincoln - Tri-City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.