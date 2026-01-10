Stars Lose Heartbreaker to Storm

Lincoln Stars News Release







KEARNEY, NE- The Lincoln Stars (17-15-1-0) fell to the Tri-City Storm 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night at the Viaero Center.

The first period was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading chances. But Tri-City would strike twice in under a minute to take the quick lead. Lincoln responded with Alex Pelletier's (Boston College) league-leading 29th goal of the season to keep it a one-goal game into the second period.

In period two, the Stars would get two power-play opportunities and outshoot the Storm 13-6, but were unable to find the back of the net. The game would enter the third period with the Stars trying to overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Lincoln would even up the game in the third. John Hirschfeld (Vermont) got his stick on a shot from the point by Josef Eichler to tie the contest at two. But with just six seconds left on the clock in the game, Tri-City would fire a puck from the blue-line past Charles Menard, and take the game 3-2. The Stars fell to 1-9-0-0 when trailing after two periods, and have now dropped three of their last four games.

Lincoln returns to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center in Kearney to take on the Tri-City Storm.







