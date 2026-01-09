Fighting Five: Saints Host U17s to Begin Series

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (21-9-2-0, 44 pts) host the USA NTDP U17s (2-15-2-0, 6 pts) in the first of a two-game set on Friday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Strike

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend against the U17s having scored the first goal in nine- straight games, winning six of those contests.

Overall, the Fighting Saints have won 16 of the 22 games in which they have scored first. Dubuque has outscored opponents by 24 goals in the opening period of games, the Saints' best differential of any period.

2. Potent Power

The Saints have scored a power-play goal in a season-high eight-straight games following a pair against the Steel last weekend. Dubuque leads the USHL this season with a 30.4% power play.

Teddy Merrill leads the team with nine power-play goals this season and defenseman Teo Besnier has assisted on six power-play tallies during the team's streak.

3. Rebound Ready

Vojtech Hambálek made 43 stops on 46 shots over two games, while Owen Crudale made 23 saves on Saturday to help the Saints win three-straight following two losses after the break.

Hambálek has a .924 save percentage over his last seven games, a stretch including his first shutout (Dec. 12 at Lincoln) and a career-high 36 saves (Dec. 13 at Lincoln).

4. Leading Lads

Dubuque's four captains combined for four goals and nine points in Saturday's win over the Steel, including the game-winner late from Captain Teddy Merrill.

Charlie Arend logged the first multi-goal game in his career as he and Colin Frank tied career-highs with three points apiece. Merrill's team-leading 19th secured the win with just 2:31 left in the regulation.

5. Eagle Eye

The U17s have won just twice in 19 USHL games this season, but both have come against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

USA has absorbed immense pressure against USHL opponents this season, averaging over 36 shots against per game and mustering just under 22 shots offensively.

Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







