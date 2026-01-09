St. Clair Leads Four Lumberjacks Staff Members to Chipotle All-American Game

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are taking over USA Hockey Arena on January 15th for the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game. With an impressive __ players attending the event, the Jacks followed up with 4 staff members selected to be on the bench during the game.

Colten St. Clair, Head Coach

Pat Maroon, Guest Coach

Callie Sitter, Athletic Trainer

Colin Fairfield, Equipment Manager

The annual event showcases elite draft-eligible talent from around the United States. While the focus is primarily on the players, the staff selected to work the event is also regarded as top prospects for roles in the NHL.

"Being selected to coach in the Chipotle All-American Game is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for our entire staff." Said St. Clair. "To have four members of our organization recognized on a national stage says a lot about the standard we hold ourselves to every day. I'm proud of the work we've done, proud of the way we develop players, and proud of the culture we've built together." He continued.

The selection for the event comes after a strong start to the season for the Lumberjacks, who finished the first half with a 20-7-0-0 record. All four staff members are in their first full season in Muskegon.

"This recognition reflects the commitment, passion, and excellence our staff brings to the rink, and we're grateful for the opportunity to represent Muskegon at such a prestigious event." St. Clair finished.

St. Clair joined the Lumberjacks in February for the latter portion of the 2024-25 season. As the Associate Head Coach, St. Clair helped the organization to it's first Clark Cup Championship before earning the Head Coach title in the offseason.

Maroon finished a Hall of Fame playing career in the NHL last season with 3 Stanley Cup rings in his back pocket. Following the announcement of his retirement, Maroon signed on to be an Assistant Coach for the Lumberjacks in the quest for back-to-back Clark Cup titles. A feat that hasn't been done in the USHL since 1994.

While Sitter is in her first season with the Lumberjacks, she is no stranger to the USHL. The past two seasons, Sitter was a member of the Sioux City Musketeers organization. Widely regarded as one of the top trainers in the USHL, Sitter has trained some of her counterparts from around the league.

Rounding out the Lumberjacks staff at the event is team Equipment Manager, Colin Fairfield. A native of Muskegon, MI, Fairfield interned with the Jacks during the 2022-23 season before moving to Idaho and becoming the Head Equipment Manager for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings of the NCDC. Now back in Muskegon, Fairfield is one of the youngest staff members in USHL history to work the All-American Game.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.