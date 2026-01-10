Heil Returns in Style

Published on January 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Caleb Heil's most recent USHL game had been before Thanksgiving, but he rejoined the Madison Capitols Friday with a 3-0 shutout performance against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena.

The veteran goaltender spent time with two United States squads in international competition. First, he appeared at the World Junior A Challenge, then represented the U.S. again at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Heil's teammates helped lighten the burden on their returning netminder. Waterloo was limited to five shots on goal in both the first and third periods, with eight in the second. Heil successfully delivered 18 saves.

The Capitols produced the night's first goal with just over seven minutes to play in the opening period. Cooper Snee took advantage of Dexter Brooks' errant shot; when the puck missed the net on one side, it sprang off the end wall to Snee at the other side of the crease. Snee finished the chance into an open goal.

Madison added to the lead during the only power play of the first 40 minutes. At 4:21 of the second, Ronan Buckberger's knuckling bid from the top of the left circle made it through traffic and between the posts.

Gavin Uhlenkamp salted away the result, scoring into the Hawks' open net with 42.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

Waterloo goalie Michael Chambre was busier than his counterpart, stopping 28 of 30 shots he faced.

The Hawks are right back at work Saturday at 6:35 against the Omaha Lancers. The game at Young Arena is Waterloo's annual Star Wars Night, presented by BankIowa. Characters from the film franchise will be roaming the arena concourse. For seats, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Madison 1 1 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Madison, Snee 2 (Brooks, Geerdes), 12:59. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Madison, Buckberger 4 (Kwajah, Griva), 4:21 (PP). Penalties-Russell Wat (interference), 4:03.

3rd Period-3, Madison, Uhlenkamp 14 (Frey, Kappell), 19:17 (EN). Penalties-Merrick Wat (boarding), 4:49.

Shots on Goal-Madison 10-13-8-31. Waterloo 5-8-5-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Madison 1 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 0.

Goalies-Madison, Heil 11-4-0-2 (18 shots-18 saves). Waterloo, Chambre 3-7-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves).







United States Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.