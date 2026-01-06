Lumberjacks Announce Acquisition of Defenseman Nathan Larioza

MUSKEGON, MI - Monday evening, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the addition of Nathan Larioza (Los Gatos, CA), a physical, offensive-minded defenseman from the BCHL.

A two-year member of the Nainamo Clippers of the BCHL, Larioza has always been able to find the score sheet with consistency, but has increased his point production during the 2025-26 season, scoring nearly a point per game. As a defenseman, Larioza had 27 points in 30 games with the Clippers this season.

"Bringing in Nate gives us an experienced, mature presence on the back end." said Jack's Head Coach, Colten St. Clair.

Puck-moving defensemen are a valuable resource in modern hockey, but puck-moving defensemen who can dictate play along the wall and in the net front area are a coach's dream. At 6'1, 201 pounds, Larioza uses his size to complement his offensive ability and round out his game at all 200 feet of the rink.

"Nate plays a reliable game, and we believe he'll be a great addition to our group." St. Clair finished.

During the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft, Larioza was selected by St. Clair and the Sioux City Musketeers. Now, he is set to make his USHL debut this weekend for the Jacks in Sioux Falls on Friday night.







