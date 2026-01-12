Kolin Sisson Named USHL Forward of the Week

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel forward Kolin Sisson has been named USHL Forward of the Week, the League announced Monday. It is the second weekly award earned by a Steel player this season.

The Providence commit recorded his second hat trick of the season and third of his career in a 6-5 overtime win over Sioux City on Jan. 9. The hat trick-clinching goal came on a slick between-the-legs deflection in the slot that gave the Steel a three-goal lead.

Sisson recorded two assists the following night to help Chicago erase a three-goal deficit and secure a point in a come-from-behind 5-4 shootout loss to the Musketeers. He recorded the secondary assist on the game-tying goal with 43 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime. It was the first time this season Sisson recorded consecutive multi-point games. Sisson has eight multi-point games this season, tied for the most on the Steel.

Sisson has recorded points in three consecutive games and has six points (3G-3A) in that span. He leads the Steel in goals (14) and ranks second in points (29) and assists (15). He became the first Steel player to record multiple hat tricks in a single season since Macklin Celebrini, who tallied four hat tricks in 2022-2023.

"We're very proud of Kolin for being named Forward of the Week," said Steel Associate Head Coach and General Manager Tyler Haskins. "It's a well-earned honor that reflects the effort and work that he brings daily, and we're happy to see the great results of his determination."

The Steel have won seven of the nine games in which Sisson has scored a goal this season. He eclipsed the 40-career goals mark with his hat trick performance, tying alum Mick Thompson for 19th all-time.

The last Steel player to earn USHL Forward of the Week was Ben Yurchuk, who received the weekly honor on December 30, 2024, following a seven-point weekend that included four goals.

Sisson joins defenseman Wyatt Herres as the only Steel players to earn weekly USHL honors this season. Herres was named Defenseman of the Week on December 8.

The Steel will host Cedar Rapids on Friday, Jan. 16 on Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink. The team will wear unique superhero jerseys for the game, which will be auctioned online with net proceeds to benefit Marmion Academy. Chicago will then begin a stretch of four consecutive games against Madison.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10.

The Star Wars Ticket Pack is now on sale. For just $40, fans can receive two white zone tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan 24, plus one Steel light saber that lights up and makes sound.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

2025-2026 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Defenseman of the Week:

12-08-25: Wyatt Herres - 2 GP: 0G-2A-2P, 5 SOG, +4

Forward of the Week:

01-12-26: Kolin Sisson - 2 GP: 3G-2A-5P, 6 SOG, +4

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 16 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Marmion Academy

Saturday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Friday, January 23 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.