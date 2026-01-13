Rieber, DeGraff in Draft Contention

Waterloo, Iowa - Halfway through their first United States Hockey League seasons, Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Jimmy Rieber and forward Owen DeGraff were both confirmed as 2026 National Hockey League Draft prospects on Monday evening.

NHL Central Scouting ranked Rieber 121st among North American players eligible for selection this summer. DeGraff checked in 149th. Also on Monday, the league revealed that the Buffalo Sabres will host this season's seven-round draft on June 26th and 27th.

Rieber is Waterloo's only United States Hockey League rookie who has appeared in all 32 of the team's games. His eight points (two goals, six assists) pace that group. Rieber also tied for second in scoring among Hawks defensemen. Three of his points (one goal, two assists) have been recorded during the seven games since Christmas. Rieber is committed to Miami University.

DeGraff has recorded six points (four goals, two assists) in 30 appearances for the Black Hawks. During an eight-day span from November 7th to 14th, he scored three times and notched an assist. That included a game-winning goal on the road against the Tri-City Storm on November 8th. DeGraff has scored on 17.4 percent of his shots on goal. He will play college hockey at Penn State.

Both Rieber and DeGraff will play during Thursday's USA Hockey All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan. The showcase of draft-eligible talent is one of nearly three dozen viewing opportunities scouts and general managers will have before the final Central Scouting list is revealed in April. Forward Salvatore Viviano is also among the draft-eligible Hawks and is slated to skate with Rieber and DeGraff in Plymouth.

Three members of the 2024/25 Black Hawks were drafted last summer: Brady Peddle (Pittsburgh Penguins, third round), Brendan McMorrow (Los Angeles Kings, seventh round), and Matthew Lansing (Vancouver Canucks, seventh round). So far during the 2025/26 NHL season, ten Waterloo alumni have appeared in at least one NHL game.







