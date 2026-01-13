Three Fighting Saints Named to Midterm NHL Draft Watch List

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Two Fighting Saints defensemen have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lincoln Krizizke and Hudson Lohse, who were both represented on the preliminary watch list in October, made the midterm list. Krizizke is ranked at 139, while Lohse is listed at 219th on the midterm rankings.

"We are happy for our players to be recognized on the list," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "It's a testament to their play and the work they put in everyday. "

Both 2008-born defensemen are tied for third on the Saints with plus-16 ratings this season. Krizizke is coming off of a career-high three points on Saturday against the U17 squad, including scoring twice in 22 seconds.

Lohse has seven assists from the Dubuque blue line this season and is set to participate in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan this week.

Krizizke, a Chicago-area native, skated for the Chicago Mission, while the Tennessee native Lohse played for the Nashville Jr. Predators program.

Overall, 13 Fighting Saints have been drafted in the past two NHL Drafts. Sean Barnhill, a 2024-25 Fighting Saints defenseman, was drafted in the third round by the New York Rangers in the 2025 Draft after Dubuque had a team-record nine players drafted in 2024.

In addition to Krizizke and Lohse, affiliate forward Kam Hodgson is listed at 224th. Hodgson currently skates for Culver Academy and has scored seven times in 11 games this season.

The Fighting Saints have won five-straight games and hit the road this weekend for a pair of Cowbell Cup games in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.