Guns & Hoses Night: Thank You

Published on January 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Special thank you to all the first responders and fans who attended our annual Guns and Hoses Game!

This event is about more than hockey, it's a chance to honor those who serve our community, raise funds for a great cause, and give our police officers and firefighters a well-deserved night of fun.

While the Brass Nozzle Trophy is always on the line, the real win is coming together to show appreciation for those who protect and serve every day, all while enjoying a little friendly competition. Thank you to everyone who helped make this such a special and memorable night!

Join us for our first two-game home weekend since November!

We're back at The Stable on January 17 against Waterloo and January 18 against Dubuque. It's double the fun as we raise awareness, celebrate kids, and give back to our community.

You won't want to miss the family fun at The Stable.

Get your tickets now: tickets.roughridershockey.com







