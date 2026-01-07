3 RoughRiders Headed to the Chipotle All-American Game

Published on January 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







With the addition of Justin Graf, who has earned a spot on the roster, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders now have three players selected to the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game.

Graf will join David Bosco and Ryan Cameron as RoughRiders representatives in the game.

The 2026 Chipotle All-American Game will be played on Thursday, January 15, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

For more information, visit: https://www.usahockeyallamericangame.com/2026caag







