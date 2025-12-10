Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland

Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to Braiden Scuderi who is joining Team USA NTDP U17s for the U17 Vierumaki Cup in Vierumaki, Finland! They will be competing against Czechia, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Sweden.

They face off against Finland today at 10:30 AM CST.

Good luck Braiden!







