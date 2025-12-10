Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland
Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Congratulations to Braiden Scuderi who is joining Team USA NTDP U17s for the U17 Vierumaki Cup in Vierumaki, Finland! They will be competing against Czechia, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Sweden.
They face off against Finland today at 10:30 AM CST.
Good luck Braiden!
Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025
- Steel Host Third Annual Taylor Swift-Themed Promotion with Special Jerseys for C.S. 12 Night Friday - Chicago Steel
- Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Storm, Lancers Meet Wednesday Night in Omaha - Tri-City Storm
- Five Lumberjacks Heading to 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Stars Defeat Stampede, Move to Second Place in West - Lincoln Stars
- Four Scores and Second Period Flow - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Herd Fall Short against Stars After Late Surge - Sioux Falls Stampede
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Stories
- Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland
- 3 RoughRiders Headed to the World Juniors A Challenge
- PuroClean Military Appreciation Night at the Stable
- Congratulations to Our 2025 RoughRiders Leadership Group
- Hawke Huff Named USHL Defenseman of the Week